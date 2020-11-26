At its Nov. 17 regular session, the Town Council approved an additional $90,000 to cover the costs of modifications made during the construction of the roundabout intersection of La Montana Drive and Avenue of the Fountains.
This was done as an amendment to the town’s professional services agreement with Visus Engineering Construction.
In his report to the council, Town Public Works Director Justin Weldy explained that shortly after construction on the project had begun, a potential pedestrian and vehicle safety issued was discovered in the design that included a dedicated right turn lane from eastbound Avenue of the Fountains to southbound La Montana.
It was determined that the right turn lane was too close to the crosswalk and the pull-in driveway to the Post Office drop boxes.
Staff directed CK Group to redesign the intersection to improve safety concerns. The cost of that redesign was previously addressed by the council.
The new design also corrected drainage issues resulting from the removal of the right turn lane.
Weldy said the net cost change for the entire project was $90,552. The original not-to-exceed amount approved by the council was $654,350, which included an owner’s allowance contingency of $85,350. With approval of the revised contract the total not-to-exceed cost of the project is $744,350.
The vote to approve the amended contact was 5-1 with Vice Mayor David Spelich dissenting.