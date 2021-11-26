The annual Stroll in the Glow, sponsored by the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce, will take place in downtown Fountain Hills next Saturday, Dec. 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. along Avenue of the Fountains.
This event is free and open to the public. The Stroll will feature the traditional lighting of the Avenue at around 5:45 p.m., with Mayor Ginny Dickey kicking off the festivities. Santa is expected to arrive at about 6 p.m., offering free photos with visitors provided by the Chamber.
Avenue businesses are encouraged to stay open late during the event and offer holiday fun or activities for attendees of the event.
New this year, the Fountain Hills Young Community is hosting a holiday bake-off for children in partnership with Mathnasium of Fountain Hills. Kids 6-17 can participate in various bake-off categories including cookies, cakes and pastries. There’s even a category for health-conscious creations. Each category entry is $10 and those who want to compete in the bake-off can register online at fhchamber.com.
Another new feature of the Stroll this year is the “Roll in the Glow” bike parade hosted by the Town of Fountain Hills. Children are encouraged to decorate their bikes in glow materials and are invited to roll down Avenue of the Fountains during the event.
Live music, mechanical reindeer and all sorts of other fun attractions will be hosted during the 2021 Stroll in the Glow, including a live Nativity, a place to drop off letters to Santa and more. For additional details, visit the calendar listing for Stroll in the Glow at fhchamber.com.