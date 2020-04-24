The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued a high pollution advisory due to ozone for Saturday, April 25.
With increased temperatures the ozone levels are expected to exceed the federal standards for pollution levels on that date.
After a brief break late in the weekend the ozone levels are expected to increase again by the middle of next week.
With the advisory Maricopa County Air Quality officials have set their high pollution restrictions in place with a ban on wood burning as well as commercial use of leaf blowers.
Also, the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the area to include Fountain Hills from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 26.
The forecast high for Fountain Hills on Sunday is 102.