It was May of 2019 and Rebekah (Bekah) Clark was typing away at her job as a customer success manager in Omaha, Neb. Her phone screen lit up with a 23andMe notification that read, “Your results are in!”

The app – which offers DNA testing and ancestry information – was a birthday present to Bekah, who dutifully sent in her DNA sample and promptly forgot about it until that day when her phone lit up at work.