Ever had a long day on the job and are just looking for a good way to unwind from the stress? Fountain Hills Parks and Recreation is offering its award-winning Return to Recess program, but now for adults.
Many adults feel the need to be more active, just not too active. Organizers ask, would it be great to have an adult beverage and potentially make new lifelong friends at the same time?
Enjoy a new active, but not too active, game every week. Don't know how to play a certain game? No need to fret, there are new friend(s) that can explain the rules. And if they don't know, then just start making up the rules until you win.
Sign up solo or with friends and enjoy a new “sport” every week. BYOB (except for June 27).
The program meets on Tuesdays, June 13 through July 25 (except for July 4th).
Games that will be played include beachball volleyball, cornhole, table tennis, pickleball, croque/bocce ball and kickball.
Organizers encourage everyone to register soon, as these spots are going fast. Visit fountainhillsaz.gov/rec to register online.