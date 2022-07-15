Those who like a challenge are invited to grab some friends and join the Town of Fountain Hills Recreation Department for a night of sand volleyball. The event is Saturday, July 16, at 8 p.m. at Golden Eagle Park.
One catch — no lights allowed! Enjoy the night with glow sticks, volleyball and courts that glow in the dark, and music. Sign up with a friend or come out and meet new ones. This event is BYOB and adult only. No glass allowed in the park.
This event needs a minimum of 10 participants to run. Register at fountainhillsaz.gov/rec.