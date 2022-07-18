ADOT – MVD has announced it has rebranded its personalized license plate for the Hearing-Impaired plate to Deaf/Hard of Hearing, which is also now available for motorcycles.
This change was requested to include motorcycle riders as well as better reflect the different members of the hearing-impaired community.
The new Deaf/Hard of Hearing plate will be available in a motorcycle format. Personalization will also be available for $25 annually. The maximum number of characters is seven for standard plates and six for motorcycle plates. Customers that currently have a Hearing-Impaired plate may request the new design for a $5 replacement fee, plus postage, however, the old design will remain valid for use.
To order a plate, visit azmvdnow.gov, an MVD office or Authorized Third-Party office.