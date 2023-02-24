rattlesnake.jpg

On Saturday, Feb. 18, the Fountain Hills Association of Dog Owners Group (ADOG), held the fifth Annual Rattlesnake Aversion Training.

“Rattlesnake Ready is the most highly respected company for this kind of training and provides this service once a year at a group rate for the Fountain Hills Community,” a press release said. “It is strongly recommended that all dogs receive Rattlesnake Aversion Training.”