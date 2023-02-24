On Saturday, Feb. 18, the Fountain Hills Association of Dog Owners Group (ADOG), held the fifth Annual Rattlesnake Aversion Training.
“Rattlesnake Ready is the most highly respected company for this kind of training and provides this service once a year at a group rate for the Fountain Hills Community,” a press release said. “It is strongly recommended that all dogs receive Rattlesnake Aversion Training.”
Fountain Hills Fire Chief Dave Ott states the Fire Department receives up to 400 calls each year for snake removal, the press release continued, most of which are rattlesnakes.
Rattlesnakes are prevalent in the area, along with the rest of the native wildlife, “so learning about them and how to protect yourself and your pets is imperative,” the press release said.
“We do a service of removing rattlesnakes on people’s property and I always tell people to get their dogs trained,” Fountain Hills Fire Department (FHFD) Captain Don Deasy said. He’s been with FHFD for 34 years and has had his fair share of diamondback encounters.
“Dogs are closer to [snakes] so they get bit in the face and the neck,” Deasy said, who has put his two dogs through rattlesnake training. “[rattlesnake training] is a great idea and it’s a very important thing for dogs.”
Whether on the streets, hiking trails or in less desirable locations, rattlesnakes exist in this environment. ADOG Instructor Cody Will has his B.A. in herpetology from U.C. Davis and has years of experience with most varieties of Arizona native venomous and non-venomous snakes. Most importantly, Will is knowledgeable of and good with dogs.
Through ADOG, dogs learn through sight, smell and hearing so they are prepared on any occasion when they might encounter a rattlesnake. For those interested, the complete training program can be viewed at rattlesnakeready.com.