The Town of Fountain Hills has modified the temporary access for the Adero Canyon Trailhead in the Preserve.
As of Wednesday, Oct. 23, closure of the access was expanded to accommodate construction and hiker safety.
In a statement released Wednesday, Oct. 23, Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin said the access along Eagle Ridge Drive through Adero Canyon would be closed Monday through Friday from sunrise to 3 p.m. in order to accommodate the active construction efforts in the area.
The pedestrian-only pathway to the trailhead that was established recently will open beginning at 3 p.m. on weekdays and remain open until sunset.
Weekend trailhead access will remain open for pedestrians only from dawn to dusk.
“This partial closure is for the safety of all users,” Goodwin said. “During these closures, residents and visitors are encouraged to use alternate hiking options within Fountain Hills including the Golden Eagle Trailhead or the Lake Overlook Trail.”