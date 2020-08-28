Following an extensive $100 million investment by Palisades Resorts LLC, Marriott International’s Autograph Collection Hotels will celebrate the grand opening of ADERO Scottsdale on Oct. 1, 2020.
Sitting on an elevated ridge line where Fountain Hills abuts Scottsdale, the resort location provides views of Arizona’s famed Four Peaks and McDowell Mountain Range. With the Town of Fountain Hills’ Dark Sky Community designation, ADERO will be Scottsdale’s only Dark Sky Zone resort with a modern guest experience inspired by the surrounding Sonoran Desert.
The complete development is led by Allen + Philp Partners Architecture and Interior Design, MONOGRAM Hospitality Interiors at BBGM, branding agency Epiphany and Aqua-Aston Hospitality, a hotel and resort management group. ADERO joins Autograph Collection’s diverse portfolio of more than 180 independent hotels.
“This new resort has been years in the making, and we’re thrilled to debut ADERO this October as part of the Autograph Collection,” said owner and developer Bill Hinz. “With endless desert terrain allowing for the possibility of year-round adventure, we wanted to create a place where flora and fauna, the local community and culture intersect with the guest experience through hands-on programming and superior service. Our goal is for guests to be forever impacted by wonderful memories, and more importantly an all-encompassing knowledge on how to be better stewards of our environment.”
Formerly CopperWynd, the resort is now named for the canyon that surrounds the facility. Hinz said ADERO will intentionally connect guests to the wonder of its natural setting in the heart of the Sonoran Desert with an “invigorating offering of outdoor adventure, fitness activities, nature experiences, art, wellness cuisine and culture.”
The six-story, newly developed resort will offer 177 rooms plus 16 oversized suites, outfitted with the latest technology, custom furniture and expansive balconies. A press release for the upcoming opening states views are a major focus.
“The spirit of the ADERO brand – with intended and elevated experiences and amenities – reflects a true sense of place and offers a modern sanctuary inspired by the living elements of our location in the Sonoran Desert,” reads the statement. “Named after the iconic canyon that surrounds the resort, ADERO will intentionally connect guests to the wonder of its natural setting in the heart of the Sonoran Desert with an invigorating offering of outdoor adventure, fitness activities, nature experiences, art, wellness cuisine and culture.”
ADERO offers easy access to the airport and Scottsdale attractions and activities, as well as the iconic lake and Fountain in Fountain Hills.
The resort also maintains an exclusive sustainability trail, characterized by indigenous flora. ADERO’s Adventure Concierge will guide guests through the living desert from morning to night, with hiking excursions to nearby trails including the Adero Canyon Trailhead, the gateway to the roughly 1,000-acre Fountain Hills McDowell Sonoran Preserve, and Scottsdale’s Sunrise Trail is 10 minutes away. There is also direct access to golf offerings in partnership with SunRidge Canyon Golf Club and biking excursions led by McDowell Mountain Cycles.
“After enjoying a day’s adventure, guests can recharge in the resort’s two heated pools and sundeck, sip on craft cocktails or wellness libations on the ADERO event lawn or Four Peaks Terrace to watch the sunset, enjoy Night Markets featuring local vendors and take evening telescope tours of the galaxy led by official ‘Dark Sky Zone’ guides,” continues the statement.
ADERO will feature a boutique spa and wellness studio offering classes like daily yoga, stretch and sculpt and Pilates, as well as an indoor cycling studio featuring Peloton bikes.
ADERO will be equipped with more than 16,800 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space intended for weddings, team retreats and meetings.
The resort’s signature restaurant, CIELO (meaning “sky”) will reportedly offer a curated selection of cocktails crafted with regional tequila and mezcal. The menu will include cuisine created with regionally sourced ingredients, as well as partnerships with local companies including Bone Haus Brewing.