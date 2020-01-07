The Town of Fountain Hills Community Services Volunteer program is preparing to host its annual Activities & Volunteer EXPO on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Community Center.
All Fountain Hills clubs and organizations are invited to participate in the event. This is an opportunity for groups to share their message with the community, recruit new members and network with other clubs and organizations in town.
Attendees learn about volunteer opportunities, gather information and speak to club representatives from over 35 clubs and service organizations. Not only does the EXPO allow residents to find out what the clubs have to offer and recruit volunteers, it allows the clubs an opportunity to learn about one another.
In addition to the Volunteer Program, the Activity Center will also be showcasing its programs, support groups, classes and special presentations offered throughout the year. It’s also a good time to renew Activity Center memberships for 2020 or become a new member, according to organizers.
Located in the Grand Ballroom of the Community Center, each club or organization is provided a table and two chairs where they can host a couple of enthusiastic members, display pamphlets, photos, examples of what the club is all about and recruit volunteers and members. The EXPO is free to participating groups and free to the public.
Any group that is interested in participating may complete an EXPO registration form found on the Town website under “Volunteering” at fh.az.gov. Return the completed registration form to Town Hall, attention Kim Wickland, or email to kwickland@fh.az.gov. Registration deadline for clubs and organizations is Monday, Jan. 13.