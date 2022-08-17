The first six weeks of the summer monsoon brought a little over an inch of rain total to Fountain Hills. In the two weeks since the first of August, parts of the community have collected more than two inches.
There are nine Maricopa County Flood Control District rainfall monitoring sites scattered across Fountain Hills. They stand as an alert to residents of potential flash flooding in the miles of washes that run through Town.
So far this month the rain gauge at the top of Cloudburst Wash just above the Adero Canyon Trailhead has received 2.74 inches of rainfall. On the north side of Town at the Hesperus Dam off Teepee Drive, 2.36 inches has been collected at the monitoring site. Detention dams at North Heights and SunRidge Canyon have each received a total of 2.05 inches of rain.
The station on Hesperus Wash lies just outside of the Town boundary in McDowell Mountain Park near Dixie Mine. Rainfall recorded at that site is 1.77 inches. The Fire station on Palisades Boulevard at Avenue of the Fountains has recorded 1.25 inches.
The monsoon continues through Sept. 15, with the forecast for continuing activity through August.