Juliane, the pretty black kitty abandoned at Fearless Kitty Rescue in June, has a new home.
Camille and Peter Holland adopted the kitty from Fearless Kitty. The cat was dumped on the donation bench in front of the rescue in late June. Fortuitously, the cat, who had been placed in a cooler and zipped inside was discovered by Koda, who was out taking his morning walk when he was attracted to the trash bag-wrapped cooler. Koda’s owner opened the “package” and found the scared kitty. No one knew how long the cat had been in the cooler.
Fearless Kitty folks took her in and named her “Juliane,” which means fearless in Danish. Juliane was treated at El Dorado Animal Hospital for a growth on her tail. The rescue took care of her until the time was right to announce her adoptability.
“We are thankful to everyone who helped Juliane get to that point,” said Kim Kamins, president and CEO of the rescue. “From Koda who found her to the care she got from Dr. Sarah Bashaw and her team at El Dorado, to all our volunteers and staff and to her foster mom Patti. And of course, we are grateful to the donors who covered her medical expenses. Juliane would not be going home with Camille and Peter without the help of everyone.”
Fearless Kitty Rescue has other cats and kittens waiting for their turn to be adopted. A “Clear the Shelters” adoption event continues through Sept. 21.
For more information on adopting, visit fearlesskittyrescue.org.