It may not be apparent, but limited driving for three-plus months has an effect on people’s road skills.
The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s latest research finds that drivers may fall back in to dangerous driving habits
“The frequency of drivers in the United States engaging in improper behavior is too high,” said AAA Arizona spokesperson Aldo Vazquez. “While drivers acknowledge that certain activities behind the wheel – like texting – are dangerous, some do it anyway. We need to be aware of the serious consequences of engaging in these types of dangerous driving behavior and change course.”
AAA recommends safety tips to keep in mind:
Stow your smartphone away, turn it to airplane mode or activate call/text blocking features like Apple’s “Do Not Disturb.”
Slow down. Drivers tend to overestimate time saved by speeding. You would have to travel 100 miles to save roughly five minutes, moving at 75 mph instead of 70 mph.
Stay alert. Stop driving if you become sleepy because you could fall asleep at any time. Fatigue affects reaction time, judgment and vision, causing people who are very tired to behave in similar ways to those who are drunk.
Only drive sober. If you consume alcohol, marijuana or potentially impairing prescription medication, then don’t drive. If you are going to drive, don’t consume those substances. If you are taking prescription medications, visit roadwiserx.com to see if they can impair driving.
And always wear a seatbelt.