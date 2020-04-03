Alcoholics Anonymous meetings within Fountain Hills have been suspended due to COVID-19 concerns. However, additional resources are being made available.
Anyone may call the Salt River Intergroup at 602-264-1341 at any time when they need to speak with someone about drinking.
A complete listing of AA meetings in the Valley can be found at aaphx.org/meetings/. To confirm that a particular meeting has not been suspended, click on the tab marked “Suspended Meetings” or call SRI at the number listed above.
Online meetings can be accessed by visiting onlinegroupaa.org and recordings of thousands of AA speakers can be found at recoveryaudio.org/all-recordings.