For current and potential members of Alcoholics Anonymous, various groups meet in Fountain Hills every day of the week.
Rio Verde and Fort McDowell each have one meeting per week.
Note the different meeting locations and times for various groups.
“Open” meetings may be attended by anyone interested in the AA program of recovery. Court cards and referral cards will be signed at the meetings.
“Closed” meetings may be attended by AA members only or by those individuals with a drinking problem who have a desire to stop drinking.
Want to stop drinking? Call AA at 602-264-1341 any day, any time.
In addition, Narcotics Anonymous groups meet in communities near Fountain Hills. For general information and locations, visit na.org.
Following is the list of AA meetings in Fountain Hills. Please note that meeting information can change; it is best to check the meeting information before attending. Meeting information is online at aaphoenix.org.
Monday
*Winners Group, open, discussion, 12:30 p.m., Church of the Ascension, 12615 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
*Serenity at the Fountain, open, discussion, 10 a.m. Fountain Park between Vista del Lago and Diamante.
*Women’s Reflection Group, closed, 7 p.m., Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
Tuesday
*11 at 7, open, discussion, 7 a.m., The Fountains.
*Serenity at the Fountain, open, discussion, 10 a.m. Fountain Park between Vista del Lago and Diamante.
*Winners Group, open Step Study, 12:30 p.m., Church of the Ascension.
*The Fountain Hills Group, closed, step, big book, 12+12 study, 7 p.m., Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church.
Wednesday
*Serenity at the Fountain, open, discussion, 10 a.m. Fountain Park between Vista del Lago and Diamante.
*Winners Group, open, speaker, 12:30 p.m., Church of the Ascension.
*Quit-in-Time, closed discussion, men, 7 p.m., FountainViewVillage, 16455 E. Avenue of the Fountains, building B, first floor lounge.
Thursday
*Serenity at the Fountain, open, discussion, 10 a.m. Fountain Park between Vista del Lago and Diamante.
*Winners Group, open, step, big book, discussion, 12:30 p.m., Church of the Ascension.
*The Fountain Hills Group, closed, step, 7 p.m., Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church.
Friday
*Serenity at the Fountain, open, discussion, 10 a.m. Fountain Park between Vista del Lago and Diamante.
*Winners Group, open, discussion and beginners, 12:30 p.m., Church of the Ascension.
Saturday
No meetings scheduled
Sunday
*11 at 7, open discussion, 7 a.m., The Fountains, a United Methodist Church.
Fort McDowell
FMD AA Group, open, discussion, 5 p.m. Fort McDowell Public Safety Building.
Rio Verde
*Rio Verde Group, open, discussion, big book, 8 a.m., Rio Verde Community Church.