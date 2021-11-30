The Town of Fountain Hills hosted its 31st annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning with more than 2,000 participants from across the country taking part in the 5K run and one-mile fitness walk.
Roy Llewellyn of Scottsdale was the overall winner of the 5K, finishing the run twice around Fountain Park in 15 minutes, 40 seconds.
Diane Triestar of Scottsdale was the top female runner, finishing with a time of 16:37.
Bradley McCaskill of Scottsdale was second overall at 16:11 and Trevor Smith of Los Angeles was third at 16:14.
Sophia LaPetina of Scottsdale was second among the women at 16:40, and Sophie Shunk of Albuquerque, N.M., was third with a time of 17:21.
The top three in each of the age categories are listed as follows, beginning with the men/boys.
*12 and under – Jack Kelly, Scottsdale (17:32); George Chazal, Scottsdale (20:29); Nate Schlossberg, Fountain Hills (20:55).
*13-19 – Roy Llewellyn, Scottsdale (15:40); Brad McCaskill, Scottsdale (16:11); Jackson Neppl, Colorado Springs (16:22).
*20-29 – Max Manley, Fountain Hills (16:37), Daniel Gidaro, USAF Academy, Colorado Springs (16:38); John Clark, Fountain Hills (18:15).
*30-39 – Trevor Smith, Los Angeles (16:14); Jan Stepinski, Palo Alto, Calif. (16:07); Matthew Wolin, Fountain Hills (17:14).
*40-49 – Antonio Gaetani, Decorah, Iowa (20:51); Nathan Evans, Fountain Hills (21:11); Shep Prior, Scottsdale (21:33).
*50-59 – Salvador Prado, Fountain Hills (17:53); Baron Smith, Fountain Hills (18:54); Charles Johnson, Scottsdale (20:53).
*60-69 – Steve Charles, Cave Creek (21:33); Jim Mott, Gresham, Ore (22:28); Richard Taylor, Henderson, Nev. (22:45).
*70-79 – Jeff Peterson, Fountain Hills (28:11); Phillip Ward, Albuquerque, N.M. (29:32); Jay Pernik, Fountain Hills (29:43).
*80-plus – Daniel Fried, Fountain Hills (43:06); Richard Rasmussen, Fort McDowell (45:14); John Dirks, Fountain Hills (51:26).
The women’s top finishers in each division are as follows:
*12-under – Mae Chazal, Scottsdale (20:22); Christina Burt, Wayland, Mass (24:34); Emmy Stanek, Scottsdale (24:58).
*13-19 – Sophia LaPetina, Scottsdale (16:40); Ocean Mayer, Fountain Hills (20:48); Erin Hooley, Fountain Hills (21:33).
*20-29 – Sophie Shunk, Albuquerque, N.M. (17:21); Hope Brecto, Boulder, Colo. (21:17); Amanda Parazzo, Dublin, Calif. (21:26).
*30-39 – Cortney Covers, Madison, Wis. (19:09); Lauren Chazal, Scottsdale (20:28); Emily Parker, Fountain Hills (21:45).
*40-49 – Diane Triester, Scottsdale (16:37); Ivonne Smith, Fountain Hills (22:37); Brandy Pierce, Scottsdale (23:22).
*50-59 – Cherilynn Rosato, Scottsdale (21:11); Karen Taylor, Henderson, Nev. (22:45); Ruth Gordon, Arlington, Va. (24:04).
*60-69 – Helene Charles, Cave Creek (20:13); Susan Evans, Fountain Hills (21:09); Nancy Dougherty, Scottsdale (25:51).
*70-79 – Sandra Jensen, Fountain Hills (26:50); Victoria Rowlette, Fountain Hills (30:16); Leslie Hermanson, Fountain Hills (30:16).
*80-plus – Mary Ellen Prosper, Fountain Hills (43:19); Charlene Dirks, Fountain Hills (53:11).