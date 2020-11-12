By the time you reach 70, you probably have acquired everything you want or need.
But a 70th birthday is not to be ignored, so Kathy Cole pulled out all the stops to celebrate husband Larry’s special day on Oct. 21 – without a single birthday present.
In addition to signs in their yard, phone calls from friends and family from all over the country and a parade – complete with a fire truck provided by Rural/Metro Fire Department, as well as dozens of well-wishers from the community, Larry paid his 70 years forward.
“We really have everything, so Kathy [secretly] asked friends to drop off nonperishable food items when they drove by,” Larry said. “She had heard donations to Extended Hands were down, and she thought it would be a good idea to collect some food for them.”
Their friends not only collected some food, they donated more than 265 pounds of items.
“I was curious how much stuff everyone had given, so I weighed it,” Larry said. “We really love this town. People really came through for the food bank.”
Larry and Kathy have lived in Fountain Hills for nine years, moving here from Connecticut. Larry spent seven of his 37 years as director of public safety for AT&T, during which time he was responsible for the integrity of the 9-1-1 network.
During those years, he said he gained great respect for first responders, and on Sept. 11 treated firemen and Sheriff’s deputies to pizza.
It seems Larry just can’t give enough. He’s already looking forward to his 80th birthday and topping the celebration for his 70th.