From Thailand to Arizona, “90 Day Fiancé” stars David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan are overjoyed to call Fountain Hills their forever home.
“When I saw Fountain Hills, I said, ‘this is paradise,’” Toborowsky said, who is originally from New Jersey.
“We are one of the biggest promoters of this town because I know what it’s done for my life,” Toborowsky said, who credits his improvement in health to his daily walks around The Fountain.
Known by fans as “David and Annie,” the two met on the TLC reality television series, “90 Day Fiancé,” which follows couples who have applied or received K-1 visas available uniquely to foreign fiancés of U.S. citizens, giving them 90 days to marry each other.
Despite a 24-year age gap, Toborowsky and Suwan fell in love almost immediately; becoming engaged only 10 days after meeting each other at a karaoke bar in Thailand. The two were married in November of 2017.
Toborowsky and Suwan also appear on one of the show’s spinoffs, “90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk,” where they and other past cast members react to new episodes of the show.
Following their marriage, the two lived in Louisville, Ky., Scottsdale, and finally settled in Fountain Hills in 2020.
While living in Scottsdale during the early months of the pandemic, the couple stumbled upon Fountain Hills through a chance encounter with a local pharmacist.
Wanting to help their community, Suwan bought a sewing machine and made hundreds of masks, which the two gave to first responders, Scottsdale Police Department and hotel workers who could not find masks to clean hotel rooms.
“A local pharmacist had sent me a message through Instagram and said, ‘could you bring a couple masks out here?’ So, I drove out from Old Town to Fountain Hills and fell in love,” Toborowsky said.
Following the show, the two have been busy building various streams of income for themselves.
“We import dresses from Thailand and that keeps us very busy,” Toborowsky said, who prints their shipping labels at their dinner table and makes frequent trips to the post office to send their packages.
“My dresses are all made in Thailand from local shops that I personally inspect and work with,” Suwan said on her website, boombangkokbyannie.com.
Because of the show, David and Annie have gained thousands of fans from around the world, Suwan racking up 841,000 Instagram followers and Toborowsky with 547,000 followers. On the side, Toborowsky provides healthcare consulting services, and the two post regularly on their social media pages.
“Social media is not easy money, but it is free money,” Suwan said, who posts two to three times a day on her Instagram to connect with fans and earn money through her viewership. The two engage regularly with fans on Facebook Live and Toborowsky likes to respond to every comment.
“I try to respond to everybody because we feel like the ‘90 Day’ family is one big family,” Toborowsky said. “Whether it be fans, producers, cast members – we bonded with them.”
When they are not engaging with fans or mailing packages, the two host a cooking and catering show called “Cooking with DNA,”where Suwan shows off her cooking skills.
Despite owning condominiums in Thailand, Toborowsky and Suwan believe Fountain Hills is their final destination.
“This is the last place in America we will live,” Suwan said. “It’s incredible.”
Despite financial and personal setbacks through their nearly five years of marriage, Toborowsky and Suwan stand out as one of the show’s remaining couples who have stayed together.
“We don’t like to fight; we like to make it work,” Suwan said.
When asked their secret to staying together, the two agree that laughter is their magic potion.
“Laughter, having fun, enjoying life together and less arguments,” Suwan said.
“90 Day Fiancé” returned for its ninth season on Sunday, April 17. The next episode airs on Sunday, May 8, at 8 p.m. on TLC.