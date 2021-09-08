This coming Saturday, Americans across the nation will pause to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks that took the lives of nearly 3,000 people at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a farm field in Shanksville, Pa. The Town of Fountain Hills is hosting a 9/11 Tribute throughout this week leading up to the anniversary date culminating in a ceremony at the Fountain Park Amphitheater at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Of the 2,977 casualties on 9/11, 343 were New York firefighters, 37 were police officers with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which had jurisdiction for the World Trade Center and 23 New York City Police officers.
Among the heroes on Flight 93, which went down in Pennsylvania, a number of those trying to take back the plane were off-duty or retired law enforcement officers or military personnel.
The Fountain Hills tribute includes a poetry and art exhibit featuring Memorial Wreaths from service organizations. The wreaths honor the memory of 9/11 and recognize its importance. The theme of the exhibit will reflect on the need to honor the memories of the victims, while also look forward to new beginnings. The poetry and art submittals are on display on the Town of Fountain Hills website at fh.az.gov.
The week-long tribute is a chance for all members of the community to remember and reflect on the impact this event had on this community. The 9/11 Tribute is an opportunity for individuals to pledge to help a person, the community, or the nation through an act of kindness or service. These acts of kindness align with the Town of Fountain Hills Golden Rule designation.
All ages are encouraged to make a paper crane at home. In Japanese culture, cranes are mystical animals that symbolize long life and healing. There is a legend that if a thousand paper cranes are folded, a wish or recovery from an injury will be granted. Chains of colorful paper cranes were a familiar sight across Manhattan in the aftermath of 9/11. Shortly after the attacks, a replica of the Statue of Liberty appeared outside a firehouse in midtown Manhattan. It was soon covered from torch to toe with tributes, including paper cranes, uniform patches, flags, notes, souvenirs, and other mementos from passersby. This statue continues as a reminder of the community of people that came together after the attacks to spread hope and healing.
Today, Wednesday, Sept. 8, is the deadline to drop off paper cranes at Town Hall.
While there is no specific event planned for Fountain Hills residents are encouraged to participate in the Stair Climb Challenge on Saturday, Sept. 11 at a location in the Valley.
The Stair Climb Challenge honors the 343 first responders who gave their lives to help others on 9/11 by climbing 110 stories – the equivalent of the highest point of the World Trade Center. According to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, which sponsors the stair climbs across the nation, the event not only honors the memories of first responders who died that day but also symbolizes the completion of their heroic journeys to save others. Sign up for the Stair Climb challenge and complete 2,071 steps on 9/11 to honor our first responders. Visit 911towerchallengefoundation.org for information on how to participate.
Visit fh.az.gov/fhtribute for more information about the tribute and how to participate.