The twenty-first anniversary of 9/11 is approaching, and the Islamic Speakers Bureau of Arizona (ISBA) 9/11 Multi-Faith Food Drive is a way for faith communities, synagogues, mosques, churches, schools and individuals to serve those in need in the community.
The ISBA along with the Fountain Hills Interfaith Alliance are partnering with Phoenix-area sponsoring organizations including the Cultural Cup Food Bank in downtown Phoenix, ICNA Relief in Tempe and the Extended Hands Food Bank in Fountain Hills.
9/11 Food Drive will accept both in-person collection of food and online monetary donations at 911fooddrive.org. Each faith group participating will get the word out and collect non-perishable food items, paper products, hygiene supplies and monetary donations due by Sept. 11.
Items may be dropped off at the Fountains United Methodist Church at 15300 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. on Sunday mornings, especially Sunday, Sept. 11, by 10:30 a.m.
These donations will be sent by each faith community to help the work of The Cultural Cup Food Bank, ICNA Relief and Extended Hands Food Bank. Send monetary donations to Islamic Speakers Bureau at 4434 N. Civic Center Plaza Scottdale, AZ, 85251, and label “9/11 Food Drive” or donate online at 911fooddrive.org.
For questions or help getting food delivered to one or more of the three food banks, contact DeDe Rudolphy at 602-717-5357 dede@isb-az.org.