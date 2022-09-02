911 Food Drive.jpg

The twenty-first anniversary of 9/11 is approaching, and the Islamic Speakers Bureau of Arizona (ISBA) 9/11 Multi-Faith Food Drive is a way for faith communities, synagogues, mosques, churches, schools and individuals to serve those in need in the community.

The ISBA along with the Fountain Hills Interfaith Alliance are partnering with Phoenix-area sponsoring organizations including the Cultural Cup Food Bank in downtown Phoenix, ICNA Relief in Tempe and the Extended Hands Food Bank in Fountain Hills.