Town staff presented the Town Council with an $8.3 million capital improvement budget proposal for the 2022/2023 fiscal year when they met in late February for the annual planning retreat. On March 22, staff came back with a trimmed plan for further discussion before final budget proposals. Last week the combined proposal for capital programs for Community Services (parks) and Public Works was $7,383,400.
Finance Director David Pock told the council that based on projections for the end of the current year the town should $7.4 million in available funding for capital improvement projects.
Town Manager Grady Miller told the council that staff went back over the proposals after seeing the potential $1.3 million to $1.4 million in excess and went back to the drawing board to come up with a more balanced proposal after listening to initial council feedback.
It should be noted that capital projects budgeting is hardly ever exact. Projects put into the plan frequently take more than a single budget year to complete, so funds may carry over. Sometimes projects are deferred or scrapped altogether after they are placed in the budget. The key is that if the money is not in the budget for a given year, nothing at all can be spent on the project.
Parks
The largest of the planned projects for Community Services is a $1.4 million upgrade to the sports field lighting at Golden Eagle Park. When this project was first presented to the council on Feb. 22, the estimate was $2.5 million. Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin said that plan included lighting improvements at Four Peaks Park as well and that portion of the plan was eliminated.
“We are currently spending $25,000 or more annually for maintenance, and more failures are expected,” Goodwin told the council. “These lights are past their life expectancy and the maintenance costs are increasing each year.”
She said there is no active warranty on the existing lights, with the maintenance costs increasing. “That is our biggest concern right now,” she added.
The new lights would have a 25-year warranty and the operational savings would provide a projected return on investment within those 25 years. That total savings could total up to $1.9 million in maintenance and energy savings, according to Goodwin. The only operation costs for new lights would be the power.
Goodwin also said there are currently safety issues that lead to downtime for usage of what has become a valuable Town asset in hosting events at the ballfields.
The transition to LED lighting would translate to big savings in energy costs, and Goodwin said staff would reach out to SRP for any rebate opportunities they might offer.
Parks Superintendent Kevin Snipes told the council that the payout on energy costs drops significantly with the use of LED lighting. He also said staff has received numerous complaints about the lighting and the new design would offer better directional lighting and cut down on spillover.
Goodwin also presented a $375,000 proposal for a shade structure planned for construction at the center of the Centennial Circle in the Cutillo Civic Plaza area. This would be an 80-foot diameter structure with a custom canopy designed for improved air flow and greater comfort.
Goodwin said feedback from the community indicates this to be an underutilized area for events and activities. She said the shade could greatly enhance the usage.
The council reaction to this proposal was mixed. Councilwoman Sharron Grzybowski said she views this as an extension to the Community Center and a potential revenue generator.
“This is in the category of ‘nice to have’ but not necessary,” Councilman Alan Magazine said. “I don’t support this.”
Councilman David Spelich complemented Goodwin on her performance and hard work, but also chided her for becoming known as “go big or go home Goodwin.”
“Can we go cheaper on this,” Spelich asked. “I have a hard time with this amount.”
Councilman Mike Scharnow also said he was torn somewhat with the shade structure proposal. He agreed that space is under used but wondered whether money could be spent on the amphitheater in Fountain Park, which he said he also believed is underutilized as event space.
“This is about what this facility can become,” Goodwin said. “This can be a nice addition and well used.”
Miller said staff would develop a fee schedule for use of such an amenity, which would ultimately be included in the Town fee schedule which is updated and adopted annually with the budget.
Other parks
Also included in the CIP program for parks is a remodel and expansion of the Desert Vista Skate/Bike Park facility. This project would include $400,000 from the capital budget and an additional $275,000 in development fees.
Goodwin noted the concrete surfaces need repair with cracking and chipping creating safety concerns. The park will be improved to meet current standards and enhance usability for skateboards, bikes and scooters.
Other projects included on the Community Services CIP program are shade structures adjacent to Golden Eagle Park ballfields ($150,000), lighting for Fountain Park playgrounds ($170,000), Fountain Park playground shade structure pole straightening (up to $41,000), park sidewalk replacement or repair ($100,000), Four Peaks Park playground lighting ($135,000), final Four Peaks Park improvements ($100,000), Desert Vista Park improvements including turf enhancements ($265,000) and Desert Vista Park Dog Park regrading to improve drainage ($75,000).
Public works
Public Works Director Justin Weldy outlined capital improvement plans and it represents an active program of projects and improvements to Town infrastructure.
The most significant on-going project is improvements to the Golden Eagle Park impoundment area. Following flooding that inundated park facilities in recent years, staff has undertaken a program to upgrade the drainage through the park to mitigate flooding in future major storm events.
Funding to continue this ongoing work is $1.5 million.
In a somewhat related proposal staff is asking that $150,000 go toward a Fountain Hills area Drainage Master Plan and Design. Weldy said this is a proactive request and based on a current project sponsored by the Maricopa County Flood Control District.
“This is a critical investment in drainage and flood control,” Miller said. “This is an opportunity to get the information we need to address issues.”
Mayor Ginny Dickey also noted that partnerships with agencies like the Flood Control District or Arizona Department of Water Resources will be important to applying for federal infrastructure project funding.
A proposal for fund design work for a roundabout for the Saguaro Boulevard and Avenue of the Fountains intersection ($150,000) as well as design for pedestrian access and lake overlook amenities at the same intersection ($180,000) was somewhat controversial in the council discussion.
Spelich called the project a great wish, but he does not support it. He said it would be good to have a design on hand but added he can’t imagine the construction costs for such a project.
“This can be delayed for more urgent needs,” Spelich said.
Scharnow said it is a concept that can attract use and participation for town events.
“We are not going to be considering construction for a few years,” Scharnow said. “This is an exclamation point on what we want for the downtown.”
With current market conditions staff was unable to project future construction costs for this combined project.
The capital plan includes $445,000 for construction of the Brantley Drive detention basin. This is a drainage improvement project for a residential neighborhood.
Phase II of Community Center improvements has $225,000 earmarked. This work is to address drainage issues that have caused moisture and flooding problems at the facility. Weldy said that during Phase I work it was discovered that moisture issues were not originating under the facility as staff had been led to believe, but from exterior standing water migrating into the building around doors and windows. Weldy said a portion of this work is exterior or can be done during off hours, so there will be no need to close the facility.
The intersection of Saguaro Boulevard and La Montana Drive will be studied for potential future improvements ($150,000).
Sidewalk infill design and construction town-wide is an ongoing issue with $300,000 being proposed that that work in the coming year.
Town-wide storm water infrastructure rehabilitation and construction is another ongoing effort with $150,000 slated for next fiscal year.
Weldy suggested that several projects presented in earlier discussions be deferred to the 2024 capital plan.