4C Medical Group in Fountain Hills is hosting a free “Virtual Medicare 101” class geared toward older adults. Participants will learn Medicare basics, eligibility requirements, how enrollment works, when to sign up and more.
In an effort to educate people ages 65 and over about their health coverage for the year ahead, 4C Medical Group, part of OptumCare, is offering this free online class for homebound older adults. Anyone is welcome to attend the online workshop and learn more about how Medicare works. The Virtual Medicare 101 class will provide information about:
*Medicare basics: Traditional Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage.
*Medicare Parts A and B.
*Special enrollment requirements and options.
*Difference between Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement insurance plans.
To register, call 480-216-3280 or visit 4CMedicalGroup.com for more information about Medicare. The class will be held online only through Zoom video conferencing on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 1:30 p.m. Links to the session will be provided to those who register.