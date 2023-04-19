town seal

Staff for the Town of Fountain Hills has put together a budget proposal for the Fiscal Year 2023/2024 totaling $47,727,145, including $25,585,805 for the General Fund operating budget and $10,953,731 for Capital Improvement projects. The balance includes various fund balances committed by council policy.

Town Finance Director David Pock presented the budget proposal to the Town Council at a work session on Tuesday, April 11. The council did little to address the specific numbers presented but will have additional opportunities for input prior to final adoption scheduled for June. Council is to adopt its tentative budget (maximum amount) when it meets on Tuesday, May 2, giving staff an opportunity to address items discussed at the workshop.