town seal

The Town Council has approved the tentative budget for the Town for Fiscal Year 2023/2024. The total amount approved is $43,057,708. This is a reduction in the amount discussed by the council at its budget workshop in April. Finance Director David Pock said adjustments were made the state calculated expenditure limitations were not exceeded.

The total includes a General Fund budget of $25,585,805; Special Revenue fund total, $9,643,912; debt service is $19,760; and the Capital Fund budget is $6,918,531. Internal service funds such as Facilities Reserve, Technology Replacement and Vehicle Replacement total $889,700.