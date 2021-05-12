The Town Council voted to approve a tentative budget proposal for the 2021/2022 Fiscal Year at its May 4 regular session.
The overall total, including all funds, is $39.1 million with a General Fund (operating budget) plan of $22.7 million and capital improvement budget of $5.9 million. Both of those are essentially unchanged from the council budget workshop in April. There is about $100,000 trimmed from the General Fund.
The tentative proposal approved by the council represents the maximum amount the council may consider for final approval when it meets for a public hearing and consideration on Tuesday, June 1. There may be additional reductions prior to approval.
The new fiscal year begins July 1.
The council discussion related to the budget focused on a proposed $14,000 to the Veteran’s Memorial for the addition of a new memorial on the wall representing U.S. conflicts.
This was discussed at the April workshop beginning as a $5,000 contribution toward the estimated $28,000 project. The council at that time presented a consensus that the amount should be increased to cover half the cost of the project, or $14,000.
At the May session, Councilwoman Peggy McMahon asked that the council reconsider the amount of the town participation at $5,000.
Vice Mayor David Spelich said his original request was for $5,000, but he was quite pleased to have support to raise it to the $14,000. The remainder of the council also supported keeping the amount at $14,000.
Organizers are working to include a new memorial on the Veteran’s Memorial wall to recognized veterans of the conflicts stemming from the 9-11 attacks, representing the war on terror.
General Fund
By department, the General Fund expenses are budgeted at $75,000 for the Town Council. It was noted specifically that total compensation for all council members totals just $36,000. The remaining expenses cover operations, including a portion of staff salary.
Administration has a proposed budget of $2,467,000.
The General Government allocation is $4,736,000, which includes a $4.1 million line for contingencies.
The Municipal Court has a budget of $428,000. The court is self-funded.
The Public Works budget is $1,252,000.
Development Services will have a $1,083,000 budget.
Community Services budget will be $3,196,000.
Public Safety, which includes the contracts with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and Rural/Metro for fire and emergency medical services, will total $9,441,000.
Revenue sources for the General Fund are consistent year to year and include local sales tax, intergovernmental (state shared), permits and licenses, fines and fees and other sources.
Local sales tax is by far the largest revenue source, with a projection of $14,262,000 for the upcoming year, an expected 34 percent increase over the current year.
The state shared revenues will account for $6,645,000, with is a reduction of about 3 percent from this past year. Another $1,271,000 in permits and licenses is unchanged from the current year. The amount collected from fines and fees is budgeted at $421,000, and the “other” category accounts for $115,000.