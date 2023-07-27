It’s been a long, hot July and based on the political atmosphere in Fountain Hills, next summer could be even hotter leading up to the Town Council primary election in August 2024.
Even though that is still a year away there is already some behind-the-scenes discussion about what may be in store. Town Councilman Gerry Friedel made a public announcement earlier this year that he is seeking the job of mayor. Friedel has filed a Statement of Organization with the Town Clerk and an initial story concerning his campaign ran in May, “Gerry Friedel kicks off 2024 mayoral campaign.”
Joe Arpaio, former Maricopa County Sheriff and unsuccessful candidate for mayor in 2022, has indicated he will seek the mayor’s office again. He has said that a formal announcement will be coming in a few weeks, which will be published as soon as it is available.
Town Councilman Allen Skillicorn has also filed a Statement of Organization of a committee to seek the mayor’s seat. As of this writing Skillicorn has chosen not to comment on that goal. Since Skillicorn is in the middle of a four-year term he would need to resign his seat to run for mayor. State law states that “an incumbent is deemed to have offered (themselves) for office on the filing of a nomination paper.” That filing deadline is not until next April.
Incumbent Mayor Ginny Dickey has made a noncommittal statement about her future. She was responding to a request for comment from an NBC News reporter regarding Arpaio’s interest.
“I have no comment on any of the candidates specifically, however, I appreciate the spirit of involvement and commitment from all of our residents. I would encourage thoughtful, qualified citizens to consider running for any available offices in 2024,” Dickey said. “Being Mayor of Fountain Hills is a full-time position...one I embrace. I will continue to represent my hometown without the distraction of subjecting our community to a prolonged campaign season by following a reasonable process in terms of a strategy for a municipal election over a year away.”
There are two additional incumbent council members with terms that expire in 2024. Vice Mayor Peggy McMahon said, “I enjoy being on the Town Council. The election is over a year away. My focus is on continuing to represent our community and support the Town staff.”
Councilwoman Sharron Grzybowski did not wish to comment on this story.
Another potential council candidate, Gayle Earle, has filed a statement of organization. She has chosen not to comment at this time, but The Times Independent has offered an introductory story in the coming weeks, as is offered to all new candidates.
According to Town Clerk Linda Mendenhall, complete candidate packets will be available at the end of this August. That includes nominating petitions. Petition signatures may be solicited beginning when a candidate picks up a packet. There is a limited window in which that can be turned in, however, that is between March 9, 2024, and April 8, 2024.