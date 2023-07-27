town hall

It’s been a long, hot July and based on the political atmosphere in Fountain Hills, next summer could be even hotter leading up to the Town Council primary election in August 2024.

Even though that is still a year away there is already some behind-the-scenes discussion about what may be in store. Town Councilman Gerry Friedel made a public announcement earlier this year that he is seeking the job of mayor. Friedel has filed a Statement of Organization with the Town Clerk and an initial story concerning his campaign ran in May, “Gerry Friedel kicks off 2024 mayoral campaign.”