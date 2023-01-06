Community Center 3

As 2022 comes to a close, the Fountain Hills Community Center reflects on a year teeming with club activity and operating at full capacity as new and existing programs, clubs and private events vie for space in its cavernous rooms and amenities meant for a host of activities.

The Center’s Program Coordinator, Cheryl Ponzo, often finds herself shuffling programs around the calendar to accommodate for physical space, a commodity in high demand especially during the holidays, as end-of-year parties and private events fill the Center’s map.