Looking back, 2022 was a year filled with noteworthy local events. These aren’t necessarily the kinds of stories that make national headlines but, for those who live and work in Fountain Hills, there was plenty to keep folks engaged, talking and maybe even arguing from time to time.

Following are The Fountain Hills Times’ biggest stories from the past 12 months, presented in no particular order. Some were big moments for the community, others were evolving stories that required coverage across multiple months, and still others simply created the most buzz around town and in our letters to the editor.