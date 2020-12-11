Organizers of the Noon Kiwanis and Town of Fountain Hills blood drives said they had the best year ever, in spite of novel coronavirus.
Paul Appeldorn, who with Dr. Liz Smith organizes five blood drives each year with Vitalant, said Fountain Hills donated about 810 units of blood. The most recent drive was Nov. 6-7.
“During 2020 the COVID-19 virus added certain challenges to our blood drive efforts,” Appeldorn said. “But thanks to you (donors), we finished our best year ever with approximately 810 units collected. Usually we average in the mid-600s for a year.”
Appeldorn expressed gratitude for the donors, as well as the Town and Community Center staffs for helping make the blood drives so successful.
“We had many new donors this year, who are now repeat donors,” he said.
Despite the challenges put forth by COVID-19, Fountain Hills was able to hold all five blood drives this year. The first one this year, in January, was held at the Community Center, as usual.
The second drive was conducted in mobile units, with a limited number of donors allowed in one of the four vans at a time. Organizers were not hopeful that there would be much of a turnout for that April event, but more than 125 units were donated over the two days.
The remaining drives have been held at the Community Center, but protocols have been different than in past years. Social distancing, masks and strict adherence to appointments made the final three events successful, leading to the record number of donations.
The next blood drive is slated for Jan. 29 and 30, 2021. More information will be announced at a later date.
Vitalant is the country’s oldest and largest nonprofit community blood service provider.