A wind-driven wildfire prompted the evacuation of approximately 100 homes in the Rio Verde Foothills area on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the InciWeb fire management information system, the fire began just before 5 p.m. near 130th Street and Ranch Gate Road in Scottsdale. The cause is still under investigation.
The fire spread to 2,500 acres burning through grass and brush in the area dotted by numerous large homes and livestock properties. As of Wednesday morning, reports of structural damage were minimal. There was one report of a secondary structure lost to the fire.
The evacuation was estimated to impact more than 1,000 people who were sent to an evacuation center at Cactus Shadows High School in Scottsdale. The area evacuated was bounded by 128th Street, Rio Verde Drive, Jomax Road and 160th Street.
There were 250 firefighters on the scene with an aerial attack that included large air tankers, very large air tankers and lead plane. The air attack worked to slow the fire’s movement. Hand crews with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management and federal agencies worked to cut line breaks along the east flank. There were 25 to 30 fire engines engaged in structure protection.
As of Wednesday morning, June 28, the fire was listed at zero containment, but aerial news coverage showed no smoke or hot spots in the fire area. There remains a Red Flag fire warning in effect for windy conditions on Wednesday and the aircraft involved will remain assigned to the fire through the day if needed.