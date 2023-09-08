When Olivia Schwallier was nine years old, she would hop into the cockpit of the Global 6000 jet that her father piloted and stare in awe at the wall of lights and buttons in front of her.

A 27-year corporate pilot for NetJets, Schwallier’s father, Bill, would start the engine and run through his operating procedures. Young and impressionable, these bright and colorful memories were stamped in Schwallier’s mind. Little did she know that less than 10 years later, she would earn her private pilot license at the age of 17, the youngest age allowed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to navigate an aircraft by themselves.