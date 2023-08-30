Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 7 substation based in Fountain Hills reported responding to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Aug. 17, through Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Updated: August 31, 2023 @ 8:56 am
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 7 substation based in Fountain Hills reported responding to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Aug. 17, through Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Thursday, Aug. 17
*A resident of the 17000 block of Kingstree Blvd. reported a burglary, stating an unknown subject entered their residence and took food from the refrigerator.
*A resident of the 16000 block of Glenbrook Blvd. reported an unknown subject misrepresenting themselves as a law enforcement officer attempted to defraud them.
*Deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where a subject was trespassed from a business.
Friday, Aug. 18
*Deputies responded to the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where it was reported an unknown subject burglarized items from a locker at a business.
Saturday, Aug. 19
*Deputies responded to Saguaro Boulevard and Desert Vista for a reported hit and run collision between a vehicle driven by an unknown subject and a street sign.
*Deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported an unknown subject made a fraudulent purchase at a business.
*Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. where a domestic violence assault was reported.
Sunday, Aug. 20
*Deputies responded to the 15000 block of Thistle Dr. where an assault by two unknown subjects was reported.
Monday, Aug. 21
*Deputies responded to the 15000 block of Tepic Lane where a domestic violence fight was reported.
*Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Paul Nordin Parkway where a fraud incident was reported.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
*A resident of the 9000 block of Horizon Trail reported a fraud incident.
*Deputies responded to the 12000 block of Tower Dr. where a theft was reported from a community common area.
*Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. where a business reported several shoplifting incidents. A suspect was identified and booked into jail.
*Deputies responded to the 13000 block of Eagle Ridge Dr. where it was reported a vehicle was damaged by a valet service at a business.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
*Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. where a theft by an unknown subject was reported.
