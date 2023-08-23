Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 7 substation based in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following incidents during the week from Thursday, Aug. 10, through Wednesday, Aug. 16.
Thursday, Aug. 10
Updated: August 23, 2023 @ 9:16 am
*A resident of the 15000 block of Golden Eagle Blvd. reported a vehicle struck a mailbox, causing damage, and then fled the scene.
Thursday, Aug. 10
*A resident of the 15000 block of Golden Eagle Blvd. reported a vehicle struck a mailbox, causing damage, and then fled the scene.
*A resident of the 10000 block of Indian Wells Dr. reported a fraud incident that resulted in monetary losses for the victim.
Friday, Aug. 11
*A resident of the 14000 block of Yerba Buena Way reported that an unknown subject entered their vehicle through an open window without permission.
*Deputies responded to the 17000 block of Calle Del Oro where it was reported an unknown subject attempted to steal a vehicle that was parked at a residence.
Saturday, Aug. 12
*Deputies responded to the 15000 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported an unknown subject drove a vehicle through a private entry gate, causing damage.
Sunday, Aug. 13
*A resident of the 28000 block of Sierto Dr. reported an unknown subject used their personal information to gain access to bank accounts, resulting in monetary loss.
*A resident of the 15000 block of Verbena Dr. reported an unknown subject took property from the back yard of their residence.
Monday, Aug. 14
*Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Glenpoint Dr. where it was reported an unknown subject damaged property at a community pool.
*A resident of the 16000 block of Dixie Mine Trail reported a fraud incident that resulted in monetary losses for the resident.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
*Deputies received a report that an out-of-state license plate was lost or stolen off a vehicle.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
*A resident of the 16000 block of Stoneridge Court reported a fraud incident.
*Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported a subject shoplifted from a business.
