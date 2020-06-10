A Fountain Hills resident called the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, May 31, to report a woman who appeared to be intoxicated in the street with two very small children.
According to MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer, when deputies arrived they found one child barefoot and the other child with a heavily soiled diaper.
“The mother was known to deputies for prior contacts regarding the welfare of her children and the Department of Child Services was contacted for the previous incidents,” Kratzer said.
Deputies placed the children in an air conditioned environment and requested the fire department respond to check the children for heat-related concerns.
The mother was subsequently placed under arrest on charges of endangerment. While investigating the incident deputies discovered one of the young toddlers was holding a box that contained the mother’s drug paraphernalia, which led to additional criminal charges.
DCS was contacted again and the children were placed with their father. The mother was booked into jail on the criminal charges.
*On Thursday, May 28, deputies were sent to a report of a noise violation in the 15100 block of Vermillion Drive. Deputies made contact at the residence with a 19-year-old subject who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and who stated there had been a party earlier at the residence in which he consumed alcohol. The subject was issued a citation for minor consumption, as the legal age to consume alcohol is 21.
*On Thursday, May 28, deputies responded to the 10100 block of McDowell View Trail where they took a report of a theft involving payments made for the remodel of a home in which work had never been completed.
*On Thursday, May 28, deputies stopped a motorist near Saguaro and Shea boulevards and issued the driver a citation for criminal speed for traveling 66 miles per hour where the speed limit is 35.
*On Thursday, May 28, deputies were called to the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where they took a report of a stolen wallet that was removed from the victim’s purse while she was grocery shopping. The victim later found several fraudulent charges on her credit cards totaling approximately $2,000 made within a short time of the theft.
*On Friday, May 29, a resident of the 13500 block of Vista Del Lago reported a vehicle burglary. The victim reported he parked his vehicle in his driveway overnight and left the car unlocked. Sometime during the night an unknown suspect entered the vehicle and stole a small amount of loose change and two small flashlights.
*On Friday, May 29, deputies responded to a single vehicle rollover collision on Shea Blvd. at Eagle Mountain Parkway where the driver received serious injuries. Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle pass them at a high rate of speed and then observed the vehicle strike the curb, causing it to lose control and roll over. The female passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. MCSO’s Vehicular Crimes Unit assumed the investigation due to the seriousness of the patient’s injuries.
*On Saturday, May 30, deputies responded to Shea and Palisades boulevards for a non-injury collision in which one vehicle rear-ended a second vehicle. The driver responsible for the accident claimed she had become distracted and her foot slipped off the brake. The driver was issued a civil citation for the accident.
*On Saturday, May 30, a resident of the 15600 block of Cactus Drive reported credit card fraud, saying an unknown person made an approximate $750 transaction from an online business from his checking account. The victim was not aware of how his bank account information would have been compromised.
*On Saturday, May 30, deputies responded to Shea and Palisades boulevards for a two-vehicle, minor injury collision. One driver was observed by several witnesses turning on a red light in front of a vehicle traveling through the intersection with a green light. The driver responsible for the accident was issued a civil traffic citation for the collision.
*On Sunday, May 31, a resident of the 15500 block of Golden Eagle Blvd. reported a hit and run crash that occurred sometime in the early morning hours. The homeowner contacted MCSO when they noticed landscape damage to their property. The deputy was able to locate the run vehicle nearby parked at a residence with obvious signs of damage consistent with the landscape damage. The driver was contacted and admitted that he had fallen asleep while driving home and did the damage. The driver was issued a criminal citation for failure to notify when striking a fixture or property.
*On Monday, June 1, a resident of the 14000 block of Sheffield Court reported a residential burglary. The victim stated that sometime over the past two months, an unknown suspect unlawfully entered his home through an unlocked sliding glass door and stole two firearms and a watch.
*On Monday, June 1, deputies responded to the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. for a reported shoplifting in which a juvenile male subject entered the store and stole a bottle of alcohol. Deputies reviewed the surveillance from the store and recognized the suspect from prior law enforcement contacts. The case remains open pending locating the suspect.
*On Monday, June 1, deputies responded to the area of Hampstead Drive and Palisades Blvd. for a report of a male subject attempting to start a fire in a nearby common area by trying to catch a branch on fire. Witnesses informed MCSO that one person observed the fire beginning to ignite and he was able to put the fire out quickly and the subject responsible for the fire left the area on foot. Deputies located a subject matching the suspect’s description in the nearby area. The suspect denied starting the fire, however all witnesses positively identified him as the suspect. He was booked into jail on reckless burning charges, as well as possession of marijuana and minor in possession of alcohol.
*On Tuesday, June 2, deputies responded to a business in the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. for a report of a subject who was loitering. The business requested that the person be formally trespassed from the premises and deputies notified the subject.
*On Tuesday, June 2, a resident of the 15900 block of Tumbleweed Drive reported she was defrauded out of approximately $800 in an investment scheme.
*On Tuesday, June 2, deputies responded to a two vehicle non-injury collision at Fountain Hills and Saguaro boulevards. A vehicle attempting to make a turn from the stop sign collided with an on-coming vehicle.
*On Tuesday, June 2, a resident of the 10000 block of Saguaro Blvd. Made a report of a criminal damage in which the victim discovered a trim piece from her vehicle had been removed by someone. The victim provided a potential suspect name she believed may have been involved.
*On Tuesday, June 2, deputies responded to the area of Palisades Blvd. and Thistle Drive for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the median on Palisades and unoccupied. Deputies learned the vehicle had struck a tree in the median, knocking it down. While on scene, a motorist flagged deputies down and informed them she was the driver. The driver stated she became distracted by grabbing an item on her seat and went over the curb and struck the tree.