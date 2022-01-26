Maricopa County Sheriff’s District 7 Office in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded the following calls during the week from Thursday, Jan. 13, through Wednesday, Jan. 19.
*On Thursday, Jan. 13, deputies received a report from the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. of a stolen catalytic converter from a vehicle while it was parked outside of a business for approximately three hours. The suspect removed the bolts from the converter and left the bolts on the ground underneath the vehicle.
*On Thursday, Jan. 13, a resident of the 16100 block of Palisades Blvd. reported receiving threatening phone calls and text messages from an unknown person.
*On Thursday, Jan. 13, deputies responded to the
13800 block of Hamilton Dr. for a reported suspicious circumstance. A resident found a trail of blood droplets near his home. Deputies followed the trail but found no injured persons and no calls for service referenced an injured person in the area.
*On Thursday, Jan. 13, a resident of the 11600 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported a fraud in which the victim purchased a gift card from a local business and found out that the funds on the gift card had been used without his permission or knowledge.
*On Thursday, Jan. 13, deputies responded to Fountain Hills and Saguaro boulevards where there was a two-vehicle, minor-injury collision in which one vehicle rear-ended another vehicle. Both drivers reported a third vehicle turned left in front of them, causing the driver to slam on his brakes, which resulted in the vehicle behind him rear-ending him. The vehicle who turned in front of the two vehicles did not stop.
*On Thursday, Jan. 13, deputies responded to the 16500 block of Palisades Blvd. to take a report of a forgery. A pharmacy received a prescription from a doctor for several medications that proved to be forged.
*On Thursday, Jan. 13, deputies made a traffic stop at Saguaro Boulevard and Desert Vista related to an equipment violation. It was determined the driver had an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant and was booked into jail on the warrant.
*On Friday, Jan. 14, a resident of the 15600 block of Telegraph Drive reported a theft in which it was alleged a previous caretaker may have stolen money from the resident.
*On Friday, Jan. 14, deputies responded to the 16600 block of Palisades Blvd. for a reported vehicle burglary in which a suspect broke a window to the vehicle while it was parked at a business and stole a backpack from inside the vehicle.
*On Friday, Jan. 14, a deputy on patrol in the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. noticed a vehicle parked in a business parking lot with a smashed window. Further investigation determined the vehicle belonged to an employee of the business and an unknown suspect had broken the window and stolen a backpack from the vehicle.
*On Friday, Jan. 14, deputies responded to the 17100 block of Sonoran Way to take a report of a theft. A suspect was captured on the resident’s Ring camera stealing a package from the porch of a residence. The suspect was a heavy-set, white male subject who fled in a silver Toyota SUV with a California license plate.
*On Saturday, Jan. 15, a resident of the 15400 block of Cavern Drive reported an identity theft incident in which the victim discovered an unknown suspect had attempted to open a loan in his name using his personal information without his knowledge or consent.
*On Saturday, Jan. 15, deputies took a report of a suspicious vehicle that shot paint balls at two juveniles riding bicycles in the area pf Fountain Hills and Palisades boulevards. The suspect vehicle was described as a black truck with two male subjects believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, one wearing a black shirt.
*On Sunday, Jan. 16, a resident of the 15800 block of Teepee Dr. reported a criminal damage incident in which an unknown person damaged a residential brick mailbox by pushing it over.
*On Sunday, Jan. 16, deputies contacted a male subject who was standing in the roadway in the 10600 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. It was determined he had an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant. The subject was booked into jail on the warrant.
*On Monday, Jan. 17, deputies responded to Avenue of the Fountains and La Montana Drive for a single- vehicle, non-injury collision. The driver claimed another driver made an improper lane change, causing her to run off the road and strike the curb, causing damage to her tire.
*On Monday, Jan. 17, a resident of the 16400 block of Cobblestone Drive reported an identity theft in which the victim said an unknown person attempted to gain unemployment benefits using her personal information.
*On Monday, Jan. 17, deputies arrested a male subject for indecent exposure in the 13200 block of La Montana Dr. The man allegedly exposed his genitalia to a subject working in a business through the window of the business.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 18, deputies responded to Palisades and Saguaro boulevards for a two-vehicle, non-injury collision in which a driver made a left turn from Saguaro onto Palisades in front of an on-coming vehicle. The driver stated he did not see the oncoming vehicle.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 18, deputies issued a criminal citation to a suspect in the 17000 block of Calle Del Sol. The subject was allegedly making physical threats to a neighbor.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 18, a resident of the 16600 block of Ashbrook Dr. reported receiving threatening text messages. The victim received a call inquiring about a package and hung up on the caller and then he began receiving messages from the original caller threatening physical harm to him.