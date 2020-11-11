Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault and criminal damage at a bank branch in the 16900 block of Shea Blvd. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
It was reported that the alleged suspect became upset at a bank employee when she wouldn’t cash a check. The suspect reportedly struck a plexiglass window, which then struck the bank employee in the head. Deputies identified the suspect and determined he was also a suspect in several other criminal investigations including an auto theft case.
Deputies located the suspect at his residence, along with a second suspect wanted in the same previous criminal case. Both subjects were booked into jail for theft of means of transportation and trafficking in stolen property. The suspect responsible for the incident at the bank was also booked for disorderly conduct, assault and narcotic drug charges.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 28, deputies responded to the area of Palisades Blvd. and Sunburst Drive for a report of a motorist driving in the wrong lanes on Palisades. Deputies located a vehicle matching the description, which had a flat tire and front-end damage. The vehicle was driving in the correct lanes of travel when deputies located the vehicle. The motorist was stopped and was unaware of the flat tire. Deputies learned that the vehicle had struck a traffic control sign in the area and conducted a DUI investigation, which did not indicate impairment. The driver was cited for a hit and run for causing damage to property and not notifying law enforcement or reporting the incident.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 28, deputies responded to Palisades and Golden Eagle boulevards for a minor injury, two-vehicle collision in the intersection. Both drivers claimed they stopped for the stop sign and proceeded when it was their turn. Both drivers suffered very minor injuries. One vehicle sustained damage to the front area of the vehicle and the other sustained damage on the side of the vehicle.
*On Thursday, Oct. 29, deputies responded to Kingstree and Saguaro boulevards for a report of a theft in which a Trump/Pence political sign was stolen from the intersection.
*On Thursday, Oct. 29, a resident of the 16600 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported an attempted fraud in which a person threatened to post embarrassing information about the victim if he did not wire her money via Western Union.
*On Thursday, Oct. 29, a resident of the 16500 block of Palisades Blvd. reported a criminal damage incident in which the victim found his vehicle with a broken window while it was parked in the parking lot of his residence. The victim did not know how the window was broken or who broke the window.
*On Thursday, Oct. 29, deputies responded to the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. for a reported shoplifting in which a male subject allegedly stole numerous items, including alcohol.
*On Thursday, Oct. 29, deputies responded to the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. where an individual reported a theft in which the victim reported leaving his cell phone inside the store. Video surveillance showed a female subject take the phone and place it in her pocket and then leave the store.
*On Friday, Oct. 30, deputies responded to the 16700 block of Parkview Ave. for a report of a fight and found multiple people who alleged they were assaulted by a male subject who fled in a vehicle shortly before deputies arrived. The suspect also allegedly damaged a vehicle in the parking lot by breaking the window. Deputies located the suspect vehicle nearby and the driver stopped, but fled on foot where he was arrested a short distance from the vehicle. The suspect was booked into jail on numerous charges of assault, aggravated assault and criminal damage.
*Friday, Oct. 30, deputies responded to Palisades Blvd. and Westridge Drive for a reported accident in which a vehicle hauling an unsecured load lost a tree branch from the bed of the truck which struck another vehicle traveling behind the truck. The branch caused minor damage to the vehicle.
*On Friday, Oct. 30, deputies responded to Palisades Blvd. and Avenue of the Fountains for a reported single-vehicle, minor injury accident. The driver struck the median and then drove onto a desert landscaping area. The driver stated he was not distracted but was unsure of how he came to hit the median.
*On Friday, Oct. 30, while deputies were investigating the previous accident at Palisades and Avenue of the Fountains another vehicle collision occurred near the same location. One vehicle rear-ended a second vehicle. The driver who rear-ended the other vehicle stated the vehicle in front of her began to speed up to go through the intersection, but then stopped and she was unable to stop in time to avoid striking the car in front of her. There were no injuries in the accident and the driver was cited for the accident.
*On Friday, Oct. 30, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Calle Del Oro where a criminal damage incident was reported. A motorist claimed a motorcyclist passed her vehicle and then pulled off to the side of the road and threw a rock at her window as she drove past, causing it to shatter.
*On Saturday, Oct. 31, deputies responded to Golden Eagle and Palisades boulevards and took a report of a criminal damage in which an unknown person damaged a Trump/Pence sign at the intersection.
*On Saturday, Oct. 31, deputies responded to Shea and Palisades boulevards for a reported single-vehicle, minor injury accident in which a truck with four passengers struck the median causing the driver to overcorrect and cut across the other lanes of traffic and roll on its roof. There were four occupants in the truck, and all suffered minor scrapes and scratches, but none of them suffered major injuries.
*On Saturday, Oct. 31, deputies responded to the 11200 block of Pinto Drive where a resident reported a theft of a Biden/Harris political sign from the yard of their residence.
*On Saturday, Oct. 31, deputies responded to Palisades and Palomino boulevards for a two-vehicle, non-injury collision. One vehicle rear-ended the vehicle stopped in front of them at the intersection at a low speed. The driver indicated she became distracted by her dog inside the vehicle and her foot came off the brake, causing her to bump into the car in front of her.
*On Sunday, Nov. 1, deputies responded to the 13600 block of Hamilton Drive for a reported disorderly conduct. Deputies located a subject who was being belligerent and had broken numerous items and disturbed neighbors. The subject was arrested and booked into jail.
*On Sunday, Nov. 1, deputies responded to Saguaro Blvd. and Avenue of the Fountains where a political rally was taking place. Deputies responded to address a noise complaint that involved individuals on loudspeakers and air horns. Deputies on the scene were advised of a possible altercation between two individuals at the rally that occurred due to one party using vulgar language.
*On Monday, Nov. 2, a resident of the 16600 block of Emerald Drive reported an attempted identity theft in which the victim received an email from a company pretending to be PayPal informing him that his account was suspended due to suspicious activity. The email required him to provide certain personal information for his account to be in good standing. He later realized the email was likely not from PayPal, but the victim already provided certain personal information.
*On Monday, Nov. 2, a resident of the 14000 block of Cameo Drive reported a criminal damage in which the victim alleged an unknown person broke a window to her vehicle sometime over the past two weeks while it was parked in her garage.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 3, a resident of the 16300 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported an identity theft in which an unknown suspect used the victim’s personal information to file for unemployment benefits.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 3, a resident of the 10800 block of Sonoran Way reported an identity theft in which the victim reported several accounts had been opened by someone using his personal information. The victim also relayed that his mailbox had recently been found open.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 3, deputies responded to the 16900 block of Alamosa Avenue for a reported hit and run accident in which a neighbor informed a homeowner that a vehicle had struck their mailbox and garbage can and left the area without stopping.
*On Tuesday, Nov. 3, deputies made a traffic stop on Fountain Hills Blvd. at Sherwood Drive. A motorist was stopped for speeding, allegedly traveling 58 miles per hour where the speed limit is 35. The driver had never been issued a driver license out of any jurisdiction. The driver was issued a citation for the speed violation and the driver license violation and the vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days, pursuant to state law.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 4, an MCSO patrol vehicle was rear-ended by a motorist as the deputy was stopped with emergency lights on in order to remove a roadway hazard on Shea Blvd. at Technology Drive. The deputy was not in the vehicle when his patrol vehicle was struck and did not sustain any injuries. The driver who rear-ended the vehicle stated he became distracted by lights and ran into the vehicle.
*On Wednesday, Nov. 4, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. for a reported stolen vehicle in which the victim parked his motorcycle in a church parking lot and went to a friend’s house nearby when he observed an unknown suspect drive away on his motorcycle.