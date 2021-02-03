The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following incidents during the week from Thursday, Jan. 21, through Wednesday, Jan. 27.
*On Thursday, Jan. 21, Town of Fountain Hills Parks staff reported unknow person(s) defaced the park by spray-painting graffiti on bleachers and other equipment at Four Peaks Park.
*On Thursday, Jan. 1, a motorist was arrested for an outstanding warrant during a traffic stop at La Montana Drive and Parkview Avenue.
*On Thursday, Jan. 21, deputies responded to the intersection of La Montana Drive and Palisades Blvd. for a two-vehicle collision. No one was injured during the collision. The investigation showed one of the drivers failed to stop for a stop sign.
*On Friday, Jan. 22, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. for a reported shoplifting from a business. The suspect was described as a Native American male with short black hair.
*On Friday, Jan. 22, Town of Fountain Hills Parks staff
reported unknow person(s) defaced the skate ramp at Desert Vista Park by spray-painting graffiti on park equipment.
*On Friday, Jan. 22, a resident of the 15000 block of Mustang Drive reported an unknow person(s) stole items from their shed located in the backyard.
*On Friday, Jan. 22, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Boxwood Lane where it was reported that residents became involved in a physical altercation. During the investigation it was discovered one of the parties had an outstanding warrant and was arrested. Assault charges are being submitted to the court.
*On Friday, Jan. 22, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Golden Eagle Blvd. in reference to an ill person. While on the scene, they discovered a child being kept in an unsafe environment. MCSO detectives responded and assumed the investigation.
*On Sunday, Jan. 24, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where two subjects had become involved in a verbal altercation.
*On Sunday, Jan. 24, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where two subjects became involved in a verbal altercation inside a local business.
*On Sunday, Jan. 24, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. where it was reported a subject appeared to be impaired. The witness said the subject was stumbling and falling down. When Deputies arrived on-scene the subject was in actual physical control of a vehicle and cited for DUI.
*On Monday, Jan. 25, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Ridge Dr. where a construction office was burglarized by unknow person(s). Tools and a computer were reported stolen.
*On Monday, Jan. 25, a resident of the 15000 block of Centipede Drive reported that an unknow person used their personal information in an attempt to obtain unemployment benefits.
*On Monday, Jan. 25, deputies responded to a report of a Fountain Hills High School student in possession of a vaping device.
*On Monday, Jan. 25, deputies responded to the intersection of Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards where a driver lost control of their vehicle and collided with a traffic light. The driver said the wet roads were a factor in the collision.
*On Monday, Jan. 25, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported that a subject threatened them via a phone call.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 26, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where a business reported the theft of a rental vehicle after it was not returned.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 26, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. where a business reported that a subject stole merchandise valued at approximately $140 from their establishment.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 26, deputies responded when a student at Fountain Hills High School was found to be in possession of a vaping device. They were charged for the offense.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 26, a business in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. reported a subject stole about $296 worth of merchandise from their establishment.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 26, deputies responded to the 11000 block if Saguaro Blvd., where it was reported that a resident damaged another’s property by throwing items at it.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 26, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Cameo Drive where it was reported that an unknow person left a vacuum cleaner at the front door of a resident’s home.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 27, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Westby Drive where it was reported that a subject behaved in a disorderly manner by banging on the front door of a residence.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 27, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported that an unknow person(s) stole alcoholic beverages from a local business.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 27, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains where it was reported that an unknown person entered an unlocked vehicle and stole items from the vehicle.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 27, a resident of the 15000 block of Thistle Drive reported that an unknown person entered an unlocked vehicle and stole items out of the vehicle.