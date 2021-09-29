Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies in Fountain Hills reported the following incidents during the week from Thursday, Sept. 16, through Wednesday, Sept. 22.
*On Thursday, Sept. 16, a resident of the 16000 block of Bainbridge Avenue reported that an unknown male suspect broke into their vehicle and stole several items.
*On Thursday, Sept. 16, deputies responded to the area near Avenue of the Fountains and Keith McMahan Drive where there was a single-vehicle collision. A vehicle went off the roadway and through landscaping. The driver of the vehicle left the scene and because of leaving will face possible criminal charges.
*On Thursday, Sept. 16, in the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd., a subject reported they parked their vehicle in a parking lot and while parked there it was struck by another vehicle. The at-fault party left the scene without leaving any identifying information and will face possible criminal charges for leaving the scene.
*On Thursday, Sept. 16, deputies received a report from the Fountain Hills Unified School District that several juveniles had damaged school property as part of a social media challenge. Some of the participants have been identified and will be charged. (Additional information in story on Page XXX).
*On Friday, Sept. 17, a resident of the 13000 block of Sunflower Drive reported that an unknown person(s) used their personal information to obtain unemployment benefits.
*On Friday, Sept. 17, a subject at a local establishment in the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. assaulted another patron.
*On Saturday, Sept. 18, Town of Fountain Hills parks personnel reported that an unknown person(s) defaced town property at local parks. The subject(s) damaged soap dispensers in restrooms and dumped trash into Fountain Lake. This incident is still under investigation.
*On Saturday, Sept. 18, a subject was found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Shea and Saguaro boulevards. The subject was arrested and taken to jail.
*On Saturday, Sept. 18, a resident reported being assaulted in the parking lot of a business in the 16000 block of Parkview Avenue. The resident reported that two subject(s) struck her multiple times. The resident sustained non-life-threatening injuries because of the assault. One of the subjects was located and arrested.
*On Sunday, Sept. 19, a local establishment in the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported that juveniles broke several of the establishment’s fixtures. This is under investigation.
*On Sunday, Sept. 19, a subject(s) broke into a local business in the 10000 block of Indian Wells Drive and stole materials worth several thousand dollars.
*On Sunday, Sept. 19, a resident of the 15000 block of Westridge Drive reported that unknown person(s) stole items from his residence.
*On Monday, Sept. 20, a resident of the 14000 block of Briarwood Drive reported that unknown person(s) used their personal information to obtain unemployment benefits.
*On Monday, Sept. 20, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. for a reported private property collision. A commercial truck driver collided with another motorist when it was backing up. The truck driver stated they did not see the vehicle.
*On Monday, Sept. 20, a resident of the 17000 block of San Marcus Drive reported that an unknown suspect(s) used their banking information to make unauthorized charges.
*On Monday, Sept. 20, a resident of the 15000 block of Rock Valley Plaza reported an unknown person(s) used their personal information in an attempt to open a credit card account.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 21, a resident of the 14000 block of Sherwood Drive reported that an unknown suspect(s) stole a parcel from their residence.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 21, deputies responded to the intersection of Palisades and Palomino boulevards where there was a traffic collision. A motorist failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with another motorist.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 21, deputies responded to the intersection of Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards where there was a traffic collision. It was reported that a motorist changed lanes and struck another motorist. The at-fault driver fled the scene of the collision and because of leaving, will now face possible criminal charges.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 21, a resident of the 16000 block of Ashbrook Drive reported an unknown person(s) used their personal information to obtain a financial loan.
*On Tuesday, Sept. 21, deputies stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards and discovered the driver was operating their vehicle while impaired to the slightest degree.
*On Wednesday, Sept. 22,
near the intersection of Shea and Palisades boulevards, there was a traffic collision. It was reported that a motorist changed lanes and struck another motorist.