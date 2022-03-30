Maricopa County Sheriff’s District 7 Office in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, March 17, through Wednesday, March 23.
*On Thursday, March 17, a motorist was stopped at Saguaro Boulevard and Ledferd Lane for a traffic violation. The driver was cited and released for driving on a suspended license and speeding.
*On Thursday, March 17, a resident of the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
*On Thursday, March 17, deputies stopped a motorist at Saguaro Boulevard and Indian Wells Drive. The driver was cited and released for traveling 52 miles per hour where the speed limit is 35.
*On Thursday, March 17, deputies received a report that a male subject broke into a business in the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. No items were taken but there was damage to the business.
*On Friday, March 18, a resident of the 14000 block of Edgewood Drive reported an unknown suspect opened a credit card account using the name of her deceased uncle. No suspect information.
*On Friday, March 18, a resident of the 12000 block of Via Del Sol reported receiving harassing phone calls from an unknown male subject.
*On Friday, March 18, a resident of the 16000 block of Tombstone Avenue reported someone attempted to open two credit cards in her name. No suspect information.
*On Friday, March 18, a resident of the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported her vehicle was broken into and her vehicle registration was stolen.
*On Friday, March 18 deputies responded to Sage Drive and Palisades Boulevard for a traffic collision. Vehicle one struck vehicle two, causing it to go into the center median. No injuries were reported.
*On Saturday, March 19, a resident of the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. reported she was the victim of fraud over the internet by unknown suspects. The loss was $20,000.
*On Saturday, March 19, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. where a suspect was cited and released for trespassing in a business.
*On Saturday, March 19, a resident of the 9000 block of Desert Rose Dr. reported being defrauded out of $2,000 over the internet. No suspect information.
*On Saturday, March 19, deputies responded to the 9000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where a victim reported she was assaulted while at work. Investigation still ongoing.
*On Sunday, March 20, a resident of the 14000 block of Camino Eldorado reported she was harassed by phone. Suspect was identified and charged.
*On Sunday, March 20, a resident of the 14000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported her purse was stolen from her vehicle. There was no forced entry and no suspect information.
*On Monday, March 21, deputies made a traffic stop at El Pueblo Boulevard and San Marcos Drive. The driver was stopped for driving left of center and was subsequently arrested for DUI.
*On Monday, March 21, a resident of the 13000 block of Escondido Drive reported a subject trespassing. Suspect was trespassed from the property.
*On Monday, March 21, a resident of the 16000 block of Britt Court reported someone filed taxes in her name. No suspect information.
*On Monday, March 21, a resident of the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported someone stole the license plate off their vehicle. No suspect information.
*On Tuesday, March 22, a resident of the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. reported an unknown suspect stole decorative lawn ornaments and a metal bull from his front yard.
*On Tuesday, March 22, deputies made a traffic stop for speeding on Indian Wells Drive and Tee Court. The driver was arrested for speed and an outstanding warrant. Driver was allegedly traveling 60 miles per hour where the speed limit is 35.
*On Tuesday, March 22, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where a victim reported their unattended vehicle was hit in a business parking lot. The other driver fled the scene and was not immediately identified.
*On Wednesday, March 23, deputies made an arrest for DUI in the 16000 block of Parkview Avenue.
*On Wednesday, March 23, a business in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. reported shoplifting in the amount of $419. This is an ongoing investigation.
*On Wednesday, March 23, a business in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. reported shoplifting in the amount of $735. This is an ongoing investigation.
*On Wednesday, March 23, a business in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. reported shoplifting in the amount of $489. This is an ongoing investigation.