For the second week in a row the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reported more than half a dozen traffic-related incidents and collisions in Fountain Hills.
*On Monday, Aug. 19, a motorist was pulled over for a speeding violation near Saguaro Boulevard and Indian Wells Drive and was found to be driving with a suspended driver’s license. He was cited for both violations.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 20, a driver was cited for misdemeanor criminal speeding for traveling 68 miles per hour where the limit is 35 miles per hour.
*On Thursday, Aug. 15, a motorist reported that while traveling on Fountain Hills Boulevard near Pinto Drive, a vehicle passed them on the left where two lanes merge and struck his vehicle. The driver failed to stop but the victim provided a description of a blue Toyota Tacoma with a “Voodoo” sticker on the hood.
*On Friday, Aug. 16, a motorist said he was traveling on the Avenue of the Fountains and slowed to allow another vehicle around him when that driver collided with the rear of his vehicle and left the scene. There was no visible damage. Deputies located the second driver and were told she did not think she needed to stop because there was no damage. She was cited for the collision.
*On Saturday, Aug. 17, a resident of the 16900 block of Salida Drive reported damage to her vehicle that appeared to have been caused by someone sideswiping it as it was parked.
*On Monday, Aug 19, deputies received a report from a business owner in the 14800 block of Shea Blvd. that her vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle, causing a dent and paint transfer to the front, driver-side fender.
*On Saturday, Aug. 17, deputies responded to a collision at Kim and Richwood drives. A driver failed to yield to a stop sign and collided with a vehicle in the intersection, causing it to roll over. Occupants sustained minor injuries and the driver who failed to yield was cited.
*In an incident reported last week on Saturday, Aug. 17, a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on McDowell Mountain Road went off the roadway, flipped over and caught fire. There was a driver and two passengers in the car, all juveniles. One of the passengers in the vehicle died of injuries.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 21, a resident of the 15000 block of Zapata Drive reported receiving three threatening phone calls by an unknown person from a restricted number.
*On Friday, Aug. 16, a resident of the 9200 block of Firebrick Drive reported that an unknown suspect was able to withdraw funds from his bank accounts. He did not know how his information was breached.
*On Sunday, Aug. 18, a man reported that a suspect he believes to be a transient stole his cell phone. The victim inadvertently left his phone on an ashtray by the door and when he went to retrieve it he saw a suspect running away and the phone was missing.
*On Saturday, Aug. 17, a woman reported she had just found out that over the past six years a suspect she believes to be her sister has been using her identity to open numerous credit accounts and rental agreements in California and Nevada.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 20, a resident of the 15900 block of Centipede Drive claimed she was defrauded of $50,000 by an acquaintance she met on a dating website and that she was sent threatening text messages by the man when she attempted to get her money back.