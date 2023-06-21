The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, June 8, through Wednesday, June 14.
Thursday, June 8
Thursday, June 8
*Deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. where it was reported property valued at approximately $1,200 was stolen from a package by an unknown suspect after it was shipped and before arriving at its destination.
Saturday, June 10
*A resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported an unknown subject caused an undetermined amount of property damage.
Sunday, June 11
*Deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported an unknown suspect attempted to commit a fraud on a business by attempting to return an item using a receipt that had already been used to make the same return at a different store.
*Deputies responding to the 10000 block of Indian Wells Dr. arrested a subject and booked them into jail for trespassing and resisting arrest after being contacted by deputies in another person’s back yard.
Monday, June 12
*A resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported an unknown subject committed identity theft and initiated bank transfers resulting in $15,200 in monetary loss.
*A resident of the 16000 block of Ocotillo Dr. reported an unknown subject fraudulently withdrew $300 from the victim’s account without permission.
*Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported unknown subjects damaged property at a commercial building resulting in an undetermined amount of damage.
*A resident of the 16000 block of Ashbrook Dr. reported an unknown subject caused an unknown amount of damage to property.
Tuesday, June 13
*Deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. for a reported domestic violence assault incident.
Wednesday, June 14
*Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Las Saguaros Ct. where it was reported an unknown suspect attempted to fraudulently charge $375.45 to the victim’s account for an online purchase.
*Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Carmel Dr. It was reported subjects caused an undetermined amount of damage to property.
