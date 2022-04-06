Maricopa County Sheriff’s District 7 Office in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, March 24, through Wednesday, March 30.
*On Thursday, March 24, a resident of the 15000 block of Cholla Drive reported someone tried to telephonically scam her out of $30,000 but was unsuccessful. No suspect information.
*On Thursday, March 24, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Parkview Avenue where a man alleged someone at a local business choked him until he was unconscious. Upon looking at surveillance footage it was determined that no crime was committed.
*On Thursday, March 24, deputies responded to the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where a man reported another man’s dog got loose and bit him on the lower right leg.
*On Thursday, March 24, deputies in the 16000 block of Sterling Way contacted people regarding a suspected trespassing. They located a stolen vehicle at a residence. This case is still ongoing.
*On Friday, March 25, a victim reported two allegedly intoxicated patrons were disrupting a local business in the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. This case is ongoing.
*On Friday, March 25, a business in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. reported an unknown suspect shoplifted $549 worth of items from the business.
*On Saturday, March 26, deputies arrested and booked a suspect for two outstanding warrants at Fountain Hills Boulevard and Chama Drive.
*On Saturday, March 26, a business in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. reported an unknown suspect shoplifted $299 worth of items from the business.
*On Sunday, March 27, a resident of the 13000 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported someone ripped out his Ring doorbell camera from the wall, causing an unknown amount of damage. No suspect information.
*On Sunday, March 27, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Alamosa Avenue where two subjects got into a physical fight at a residence. Neither party wished to aid in prosecution. One subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
*On Sunday, March 27, a resident of the 16000 block of Stoneridge Court reported an unknown suspect attempted to enter his vehicle but was unsuccessful. No suspect information.
*On Monday, March 28, deputies made a traffic stop at Fountain Hills and Glenbrook boulevards. The driver was cited and released for driving on a suspended license.
*On Monday, March 28, a business in the 16000 block of Shea Blvd. reported an unknown suspect shoplifted items worth $379 from the business.
*On Tuesday, March 29, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. where a victim reported a suspect rented a room and left without paying for the room.
*On Tuesday, March 29, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where a subject drove off the roadway and caused damage to several underground water control boxes. Subject was cited and released for failing to notify anyone of the collision.
*On Tuesday, March 29, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Del Cambre Avenue where criminal damage to a fire sprinkler system in a restroom was reported. This case is still ongoing.
*On Tuesday, March 29, a resident of the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported someone shattered the passenger side window of her vehicle and stole items amounting to $70 from her vehicle. No suspect information.
*On Tuesday, March 29, a resident of the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. reported a subject slashed her vehicle’s front tire. There is not enough evidence to charge the suspect.