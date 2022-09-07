The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Aug. 25, through Wednesday, Aug. 31.

*On Thursday, Aug. 25, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Arista Lane. The driver was criminally cited for driving 26 MPH above the speed limit. The driver was released after they signed a promise to appear in court.