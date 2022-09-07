The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Aug. 25, through Wednesday, Aug. 31.
*On Thursday, Aug. 25, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Arista Lane. The driver was criminally cited for driving 26 MPH above the speed limit. The driver was released after they signed a promise to appear in court.
*On Thursday, Aug. 25, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Arista Lane. A juvenile driver was criminally cited for driving 32 MPH above the speed limit. The driver was released after they signed a promise to appear in court.
*On Thursday, Aug. 25, a resident of the 15000 block of Jojoba Lane reported that an unknown suspect(s) fraudulently used their identity to obtain utility services in Plano, Texas.
*On Thursday, Aug. 25, deputies received a report from a South Carolina resident saying their mother was the victim of a fraudulent scheme originating from Arizona. They believed a Fountain Hills resident was the main suspect.
*On Thursday, Aug. 25, deputies made a traffic stop at Shea and Fountain Hills boulevard related to an expired registration. It was determined that the driver’s license and license plate were both suspended. The driver was cited for all three infractions.
*On Thursday, Aug. 25, a resident reported they were assaulted by an unknown suspect near the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. This case is currently under investigation.
*On Saturday, Aug. 27, deputies responded to Shea Boulevard and Monterey Drive for a reported vehicle collision. Two vehicles were involved in a minor collision when the driver of one vehicle merged lanes and collided with another. There were no injuries.
*On Saturday, Aug. 27, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard at Indian Wells Drive on a vehicle traveling 16 MPH over the speed limit. It was found during the stop that the license plate for the vehicle was suspended. The license plate was seized and the driver was cited for several civil infractions.
*On Saturday, Aug. 27, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard and Indian Wells Drive on a vehicle traveling 20 MPH over the speed limit. It was found during the stop that the driver had never been issued a driver’s license. Their vehicle was impounded and they were cited for several civil infractions.
*On Sunday, Aug. 28, a resident of the 17000 block of Sunscape Dr. reported an unknown suspect(s) fraudulently used his identity to apply for credit cards with several banks. Once noticed, the applications were cancelled with the appropriate agencies.
*On Saturday, Aug. 27, park staff with the Town of Fountain Hills reported an unknown suspect(s) drove an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) through the Desert Vista Park and caused damage to the in-ground sprinkler systems.
*On Sunday, Aug. 28, a resident of the 17000 block of Calle Del Oro reported that his previous tenant stole items out of the rental property when they vacated the premises. Value of the stolen items was estimated to be about $1,500 dollars.
*On Sunday, Aug. 28, deputies responded to the 12000 block of Desert Sage Dr. Two town residents were involved in a physical altercation that resulted in injuries to both parties. Witness statements were inconsistent, so criminal charges were submitted on both parties for the domestic violence incident.
*On Sunday, Aug. 28, deputies responded to a residence in the 14000 block of Edgeworth Dr. for a reported domestic dispute. During the investigation, it was found that one of the involved parties had an outstanding warrant for their arrest. The wanted person was arrested.
*On Monday, Aug. 29, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard and Arista Lane. The driver was criminally cited for driving 27 MPH over the posted speed limit. The driver signed the citation and promised to appear in court for the violation.
*On Monday, Aug. 29, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard and 134th Street. The driver was criminally cited for driving 26 MPH over the posted speed limit. The driver signed the citation and promised to appear in court for the violation.
*On Monday, Aug. 29, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Shadow Canyon Dr. A driver was involved in a single-vehicle rollover collision after they struck a mailbox near the location. The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to an urgent care for evaluation.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 30, a resident of the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported they received a letter alleging he owed payment for medical services rendered to him several years prior. The resident denied the debt and believed the letter was a fraudulent scheme to extort money from him.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 30, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard and Ledferd Lane. The vehicle was traveling 15 MPH over the posted speed limit. The driver was then arrested for driving under the influence. A drug recognition expert later determined the driver was driving while under the effects of an impairing drug.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 30, a resident reported that a set of ignition keys were stolen from his workplace in the 16000 block of Parkview Ave. The victim did not wish to prosecute this case.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 31, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Woodpecker Bay. A town resident was involved in a single-vehicle collision when they backed out of their driveway and struck a water valve bordering their home. The driver did not sustain any injuries.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 31, deputies responded to Palisades Boulevard and La Montana Drive for a two-vehicle collision in the intersection. Both vehicles were disabled but there were no injuries. During the investigation, an odor of alcohol was smelled on the breath of one of the drivers. A DUI investigation was initiated and the driver was arrested for DUI.