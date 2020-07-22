Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a store in the 16900 block of Shea Blvd. on Thursday, July 9, for a report of an alleged assault.
Deputies were told a suspect entered the store and refused to wear a face covering when requested by store employees. The suspect then believed another customer coughed in her direction and shoved the victim.
The victim and the store employee both stated that the victim did cough into her mask and away from the suspect, however the suspect believed it was intentional and directed toward her.
The store is providing surveillance footage of the incident to assist deputies in a charging decision.
*On Thursday, July 9, deputies were called to the 15500 block of Cactus Drive. The caller reported water pouring out from under the garage door of a residence. A neighbor attempted to notify the homeowner, but was unable to contact them. Deputies also attempted to reach the homeowner, but were unsuccessful. Deputies shut the water off to mitigate the flooding.
*On Thursday, July 9, deputies took a report of political sign tampering in the area of Shea and Saguaro boulevards.
*On Thursday, July 9, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Avenue of the Fountains to take a report of an identity theft which involved an unknown suspect hacking into the victim’s email, business accounts, cell phone and company website. The hacking has cost the victim a monetary loss in advertising and other expenses.
*On Thursday, July 9, deputies responded to a traffic collision at El Lago and Fountain Hills boulevards. This was a minor injury accident involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. The vehicle reportedly turned into the business driveway in front of a moving bicyclist. This caused the bicyclist to strike the vehicle and fall off the bike, damaging the bike and causing minor injury. The driver initially denied that the bike struck the vehicle, but ultimately provided the required documentation to the bicyclist. The driver left prior to deputies arriving on scene.
*On Thursday, July 9, deputies responded to Palisades Blvd. and Sunburst Drive for a single-vehicle, non-injury collision. A vehicle struck the concrete median and became disabled. Deputies conducted a DUI investigation on the driver, but found no indication of impairment.
*On Friday, July 10, employees of a business in the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported a theft of personal property by an ex-employee of the store. A couple of days later, store employees called to report that the suspect was back in the store and deputies were able to make an arrest for the theft, which the suspect admitted to.
*On Friday, July 10, deputies responded to the 11800 block of Desert Vista regarding a report of a subject flying a drone over the dog park, which was creating an issue for the dogs, according to the complainant. Deputies located the subject, who was already in the process of leaving the park.
*On Friday, July 10, deputies responded to the 16400 block of Avenue of the Fountains for a report of a person possibly inside the complainant’s garage due to noises coming from inside the garage. Deputies arrived and found a javelina.
*On Saturday, July 11, a resident of the 15200 block of Skylark Circle reported a trespasser. Deputies provided a person with a courtesy ride out of the area after serving him with an official trespass notice. Deputies located narcotics on the individual which were not contained within a prescription bottle. The pills were sent to the crime lab for testing and charges may be filed based upon lab results.
*On Saturday, July 11, a resident of the 16545 block of Gunsight Drive reported a private property hit and run collision in which the victim reported her vehicle had been struck by an unknown person while it was parked in her assigned parking space at her residence. The damage to the vehicle was minor, but was consistent with another vehicle striking it.
*On Sunday, July 12, a resident of the 17500 block of Hawley Drive reported a residential trespassing in which a male subject was seen in the backyard of a neighbor’s home who was not home at the time. Deputies responded and located a male subject in the backyard of the home, who stated he was looking for shelter. The subject was charged with trespassing.
*On Sunday, July 12, deputies responded to the 13200 block of Eagle Ridge Drive for a report of a sick hiker. They were able to locate the hiker on the trail. The hiker appeared to be suffering from a heat-related illness and MCSO’s helicopter was called in to transport her from the trail to the trail head where the Fire Department provided treatment.
*On Sunday, July 12, a resident of the 15200 block of Skylark Circle reported a residential trespassing. Deputies found a suspect who had previously been formally trespassed from the residence on the property. The suspect had damaged property inside the residence and was arrested and booked into jail for criminal damage and trespassing.
*On Monday, July 13, deputies responded to Shea Blvd. and Eagle Mountain Parkway for a single-vehicle, non-injury accident in which the driver of the vehicle stated he swerved to avoid hitting a rabbit, but overcorrected, which caused him to crash into the guardrail.
*On Monday, July 13, deputies responded to a report of a trespassing at the hotel in the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. A male subject had overstayed his checkout and had become argumentative with employees. The employee requested the subject be formally trespassed by deputies and the subject was allowed to retrieve all of his belongings and leave the property.
*On Monday, July 13, a resident of the 15400 block of Thistle Drive reported an identity theft in which the victim reported she began receiving calls from a payday loan business explaining that their loan payment was past due. The victim had not taken a loan out from this company and found out that someone had used her personal information to take out the loan in her name.
*On Monday, July 13, a resident of the 15600 block of Yucca Drive reported a criminal damage incident in which an unknown suspect came onto the victim’s property and stole the hose and turned the water on, resulting in the property flooding.
*On Monday, July 13, a resident of the 16400 block of Los Saguaros reported an identity theft in which the victim stated he received a letter from the Department of Economic Services informing him his unemployment funds could not be deposited because he left the check blank. The victim had not filed for unemployment benefits and realized someone had used his personal information for this.
*On Monday, July 13, a resident of the 11000 block of Buffalo Drive reported an identity theft incident in which the victim reported receiving a letter from the Department of Economic Security requesting additional information for the unemployment benefits she filed for. The victim stated she had not filed for unemployment benefits and believed someone is using her personal information for this.
*On Tuesday, July 14, deputies responded to the area of Saguaro Blvd. and Ledferd Lane to take a report of a burglary from a vehicle in which an unknown suspect unlawfully entered a landscaping trailer and stole approximately $1,600 worth of landscaping equipment. The victim stated he left the trailer unattended and unlocked while he ran to the store. When he arrived back a short time later he observed a person he believed to be involved leaving the area in a vehicle very quickly.
*On Tuesday, July 14, a resident of the 17200 block of Salida Drive reported an identity theft in which an unknown suspect attempted to use the victim’s personal information to obtain unemployment benefits. This was learned when the victim received a letter from DES stating her claim had been denied and she had never filed a claim for unemployment benefits.
*On Tuesday, July 14, a business owner in the 11600 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported criminal damage in which the mailbox to the business was damaged by an unknown suspect. The victim believes the damage was caused intentionally because of political affiliations identified on the mailbox.
*On Tuesday, July 14, deputies stopped a motorist for speeding on Saguaro Blvd. at Indian Wells Drive. The driver was allegedly traveling 60 miles per hour where the speed limit is 35. The driver was found to be operating the vehicle with a suspended driver license and was issued a citation for the offense and for the speeding violation.
*On Wednesday, July 15, deputies stopped a motorist for speeding on Shea Blvd. at Technology Drive. The driver was stopped for traveling 74 miles per hour where the speed limit is 50. The driver was believed to be intoxicated by prescription medication and alcohol and a DUI investigation was conducted. The driver was ultimately cited for civil traffic violations and DUI charges are pending the results of blood analysis from the Crime Lab.
*On Wednesday, July 15, deputies responded to the 16400 block of Palisades Blvd. where a business owner reported a theft which involved an unknown person stealing two metal flowers from the front of the business.
*On Wednesday, July 15, deputies stopped a motorist for speeding on Saguaro Blvd. at Ledferd Lane. The driver was allegedly traveling 52 miles per hour where the speed limit is 35. It was learned the driver had a revoked license and a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest. The driver was issued a criminal citation for the revoked license violation and was not arrested on the warrant due to the agency issuing the warrant declining the warrant due to COVID-19 precautions. The vehicle was towed on a 30 day impound pursuant to state law.
*On Wednesday, July 15, a resident of the 16800 block of Sterling Drive reported an attempted burglary in which a neighbor witnessed a male subject attempting to get into a home next door. Another neighbor witnessed the person jump the fence into his backyard. Deputies searched the area for the suspect, but were unable to locate anyone. The homeowner arrived on the scene and found no damage to the home and nothing missing.