On Tuesday, Oct. 22, Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle with several occupants parked in a parking lot in the 12600 block of Saguaro Boulevard. When deputies arrived they discovered the vehicle had been stolen in Coolidge, Ariz. The driver of the vehicle was booked into jail for theft of means of transportation and possession of narcotic drugs. One of the passengers in the vehicle was booked into jail on outstanding arrest warrants.
*On Saturday, Oct. 19, residents of an apartment complex in the 12600 block of La Montana Drive reported two vehicles burglarized. Two vehicles parked at the complex were burglarized overnight. Both owners said they believed they had locked their vehicle; however, no signs of forced entry were discovered. One vehicle had several items stolen, including a wallet with cash. The owner of the other vehicle did not notice anything missing.
*On Saturday, Oct. 19, a resident of the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. reported his vehicle was burglarized at some point overnight as it was parked outside of his residence. The only item he identified as missing was a bottle of cologne. The vehicle owner believed the doors were locked, though no signs of forced entry were discovered.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 22, a resident of the 16600 block of Gunsight reported that sometime during the evening or early morning hours someone entered the fenced patio of the victim’s residence and stole two mountain bikes and a bike rack.
*On Thursday, Oct. 17, deputies received a report of a collision at Shea and Palisades boulevards. A construction vehicle attempting to follow another vehicle into the gated community at FireRock struck the gate arm, causing damage. The driver of the vehicle provided all information to security and agreed to repair any damage.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 22, a resident of the 17500 block of Algonquin Court reported that two windows in the front of her home had been damaged by what appeared to be a small projectile. The homeowner believes the damage may have been caused by individuals who were javelina hunting.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 23, the owner of a business in the 16900 block of Saguaro Boulevard reported damage that occurred to a work truck owned by the business. The damage occurred while the vehicle was in the parking lot. Damage was concentrated to the front of the vehicle.
*On Thursday, Oct. 17, deputies stopped a motorist near Saguaro and Kingstree boulevards for a cracked windshield. It was discovered the driver was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. The driver was issued a criminal citation for the driving on a suspended driver’s license charge and a civil citation for the cracked windshield.
*On Monday, Oct. 21, a deputy stopped a motorist for speeding near Saguaro and Shea boulevards.
It was discovered the driver was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. He was issued a criminal citation for driving on a suspended license and a civil citation for traveling 65 miles per hour where the speed limit is 45.
*On Monday, Oct. 21, a driver was stopped for speeding on Saguaro near Indian Wells Drive. It was discovered that she was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. The driver was issued a criminal citation for driving with a suspended license and a civil citation for traveling 54 miles per hour where the speed limit is 35.
*On Saturday, Oct. 19, near Saguaro and Panorama, two vehicles collided while traveling in the same direction when one vehicle went into the lane of the other. Both drivers claimed the other driver was responsible, but there were no independent witnesses to determine fault. One of the drivers was cited for not having license or registration in the vehicle.
*On Friday, Oct. 18, a motorist reported that she was traveling south on Saguaro with a green light at the intersection of Palisades when a truck turned left in front of her, resulting in a collision with the truck. The driver of the truck failed to stop. A witness to the accident followed the truck to a residence in Fountain Hills and informed the driver that he needed to return to the scene, to which the driver refused. The witness said they noticed an odor of alcohol on the driver and took a photograph of the license plate and provided it to deputies. Deputies attempted to make contact at the residence and found the vehicle matching the description of the truck involved with damage consistent with the accident. Attempts were made to make contact with the driver at the residence; however no one would answer the door. This case remains an open investigation.
*On Friday, Oct. 18, at Miramonte and Summer Hill Blvd., inside a private gated community, a driver went over the median and struck a tree. The driver recalled seeing the median and the tree, but believes he had a medical episode and did not remember striking either one.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 23, deputies investigated a report that a student received a threatening text message from another student.
*On Saturday, Oct. 19, a resident of the 16500 block of Fairfax Drive reported seeing a suspicious person in the area who was looking in mailboxes and possibly taking photographs of a home in the area. Deputies responded and were unable to locate the individual. The caller provided security footage of the suspicious activity to deputies.