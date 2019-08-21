Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence in the 16700 block of Nicklaus Drive on Saturday, Aug. 10, after the homeowner reported finding a juvenile male unknown to him inside his home.
The resident was awakened by his barking dogs. Deputies determined the minor male was intoxicated and believed he had entered a friend’s home. He was cited for underage consumption and released to a parent.
Deputies were called back to the area about three hours later when someone reported a vehicle had struck a parked car and rolled over, and the driver had left the scene. The vehicle in the accident was registered to the mother of the minor teen cited earlier.
Deputies believe the juvenile driver was involved in the collision and fled on foot. The incident is still under investigation.
*Later in the afternoon on Saturday, Aug. 10, a single vehicle crash was reported in which a car drove off a 300-foot ravine near Nicklaus and Keota. The driver sustained only minor injuries but is believed to have suffered a medical issue and drove off the road.
*On Wednesday, Aug. 14, just before noon an employee at the Adobe Liquor store on El Pueblo Blvd. called MCSO to report an elderly woman he believed to be intoxicated came into the store. He refused to sell her any alcohol and had her sit down inside to wait for deputies. The incident, which involved a response of a couple of patrol vehicles, prompted Charter School officials to move kids on recess back into the building as a precaution. There was no need for a lockdown. The action was initiated by school officials; deputies did not contact the school.
*On Saturday, Aug. 10, at 11:42 a.m. the manager of a convenience store in the 17100 block of Shea Blvd. reported that an employee had accepted a $50 bill as payment for gas and other items and was given change. It was discovered that the bill was counterfeit later.
*On Saturday, Aug. 10, at about 8:45 p.m. two female subjects reportedly attempted to purchase alcohol and cigarettes with a counterfeit $50 bill at a convenience store in the 17100 block of Shea. The suspects left the area before deputies arrived.
*On Saturday, Aug. 10, a store employee in the 16660 block of Palisades Blvd. reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be with Western Union. They asked the employee to obtain a prepaid cash card and send it to them for training purposes. The employee recognized a potential scam and did not carry out the transaction.
*On Monday, Aug. 12, a resident of the 15600 block of Yucca Drive reported his personal information was used to open a credit card account and numerous transactions were made against the card. The victim is unsure how his information was breeched.
*On Monday, Aug. 12, a store employee in the 16600 block of Palisades observed a female subject leave the store with two bottles of alcohol. When the subject was confronted she smashed the bottles on the ground and fled the area on foot.
*On Tuesday, Aug. 13, deputies received a report that a female subject entered a store in the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd., placed merchandise valued at $15 into a duffle bag and left the store without paying. An employee was able to get the license plate number from the vehicle in which the suspect left. The investigation is continuing.
*On Saturday, Aug. 10, a suspect entered a convenience store in the 17100 block of Shea Boulevard and took a 30-pack of beer without paying.
*On Sunday, Aug. 11, a caller in the 16500 block of El Lago Blvd. reported a three-year-old child locked in a vehicle with the motor running. The driver returned to the vehicle and left the scene before deputies arrive. Deputies were told the child did not appear to be in distress.
*On Friday, Aug. 9, deputies were called to a residence in the 16200 block of Inca Drive. They were told by neighbors that the home was vacant and for sale, but someone was staying there. Deputies determined that the individuals had paid $400 for a week to rent the home. The subjects were apparently scammed as no one was authorized to rent the home. The suspect is believed to live in Illinois. Local law enforcement in that jurisdiction was contacted to investigate the alleged fraud.