The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Oct. 20, through Wednesday, Oct. 26.
*On Thursday, Oct. 20, a resident of the 14000 Block of Hawthorn Ct. reported that after conversing with an unknown person online they sent explicit photos of themselves to the potential suitor. The unknown person then printed defaming messages on the photos and threatened to release it to the public to extort money out of the resident.
*On Thursday, Oct. 20, a resident of the 16600 block of Gunsight Dr. reported that their parked cars were ransacked sometime during the week. Several items were stolen and damaged during the vehicle burglary. The complainants did not lock their vehicles.
*On Thursday, Oct. 20, deputies responded to the 13000 block of La Montana Dr. where two subjects were contacted when it was reported they were slumped over in their vehicle. During the contact, drugs and paraphernalia, as well as blank checks belonging to a Scottsdale resident, were recovered. One subject was arrested in relation to this investigation.
*On Thursday, Oct. 20, deputies responded to the 16700 block of Palisades Blvd. where staff at a medical center reported that a patient left a voicemail message threatening to enter the facility with a fully automatic firearm.
*On Thursday, Oct. 20, a resident of the 16600 block of Gunsight Dr. reported that an unknown person broke the back side window of a vehicle while it was parked at a nearby apartment complex. No items were stolen from the vehicle.
*On Thursday, Oct. 20, deputies responded to the 13000 block of La Montana Dr. where it was reported that an unknown person broke the side window of a vehicle belonging to a town resident and damaged the interior of the vehicle. The estimated cost for repair is $4,000 dollars.
*On Thursday, Oct. 20, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Gunsight Dr. where it was reported that an unknown suspect(s) unlawfully accessed a vehicle, stole cash and approximately $160 dollars’ worth of items.
*On Thursday, Oct. 20, deputies responded to the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where it was reported an unknown suspect(s) unlawfully entered a parked vehicle then used a permanent marker to write slurs on the hood of the vehicle.
*On Thursday, Oct. 20, deputies responded to a business in the 14800 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported that an unknown suspect(s) broke into the business and stole disposable vape pens and other items that were valued at approximately $3,000 dollars.
*On Thursday, Oct. 20, a resident of the 16000 block of Powderhorn Dr. reported that several pieces of jewelry were stolen from her home. The resident believed two new cleaning service personnel might have been responsible. An internal investigation is underway with the cleaning service company.
*On Thursday, Oct. 20, deputies responded to Tower and Tioga drives where two residents were involved in a physical altercation after a disagreement at the Desert Vista dog park. Neither party wished to pursue criminal charges for the incident.
*On Friday, Oct. 21, deputies made a traffic stop for speeding on Saguaro Boulevard at Ledferd Lane. During the traffic stop, it was learned the driver’s license was previously suspended. The driver was cited for speeding and for driving with a suspended driver’s license.
*On Friday, Oct. 21, a resident of the 15500 block of Bumblebee Ln. reported being scammed out of approximately $63,000 when they wired money from their savings account to an unknown person who claimed to be a Chase Bank representative.
*On Friday, Oct. 21, a resident of the 16700 Block of Gunsight Dr. reported that an unknown person(s) stole the spare tire cover on a vehicle belonging to the resident.
*On Friday, Oct. 21, a resident of the 14800 block of Kings Way reported that an unknown suspect(s) damaged the catalytic converter on their vehicle while attempting to steal it.
*On Friday, Oct. 21, deputies responded to the 16400 block of Boulder Dr. where a town resident was arrested for several domestic violence related charges after they engaged in a fight with their sibling.
*On Saturday, Oct. 22, deputies responded to the 15900 block of Golden Eagle Blvd. for a collision where a golf cart driver collided with a parked, unoccupied vehicle at Golden Eagle Park. No injuries were sustained because of this collision.
*On Sunday, Oct. 23, deputies responded along with the fire department to the 16400 block of Tombstone Ave. where a workshop in the backyard of a home spontaneously caught fire, destroying approximately $500 worth of tools and other miscellaneous items. No one was injured.
*On Sunday, Oct. 23, a resident of the 16600 block of Gunsight Dr. reported that an unknown suspect(s) damaged the interior of a vehicle by breaking the rear-view mirror and writing on the interior roof panel.
*On Sunday, Oct. 23, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Aspen Dr. where it was reported that a town resident defamed his neighbor by claiming the neighbor’s wife was cheating on him. It was also alleged the resident threatened to kill the wife.
*On Monday, Oct. 24, deputies responded to the 16700 block of El Pueblo Blvd. where two uncashed checks were found in an alley behind a local business. The checks were turned over to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for safekeeping.
*On Monday, Oct. 24, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Valencia Dr. where it was reported that an unknown suspect(s) unlawfully entered a home under construction and stole a gas range stove top.
*On Monday, Oct. 24, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Arista Lane. A driver was pulled over for speeding near this intersection. During the traffic stop, it was found the driver was driving while under the influence of alcohol. The driver was later arrested for Extreme DUI.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 25, deputies responded to the area of Sage and Verbena drives where two Fort McDowell residents engaged in a physical confrontation after a road rage incident. Both parties sustained only minor injuries.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 25, deputies responded to the 16700 block of Avenue of the Fountains where it was reported that an unknown suspect(s) criminally tagged a commercial building with graffiti.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 25, deputies made a traffic stop at Golden Eagle and Sierra Madre boulevards. A Fountain Hills resident was criminally cited for speed for driving 69 miles per hour where the speed limit is 35.
*On Tuesday, Oct. 25, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Lema Cir. where it was reported that several weeks ago, a Peoria resident was stalking a town resident after a previous altercation in Cave Creek.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 26, deputies responded to Shea and Palisades boulevards where two vehicles were involved in a rear-end collision travelling eastbound on Shea. No injuries resulted from the collision.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 26, deputies made a traffic stop at Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards. A driver was cited for driving with suspended registration. The license plate was removed from the vehicle and impounded for destruction.
*On Wednesday, Oct. 26, deputies responded to the 12900 block of Saguaro Blvd. where an unknown suspect(s) surreptitiously drew graffiti on the playground, tower and bathroom at Fountain Park.