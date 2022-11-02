The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Oct. 20, through Wednesday, Oct. 26.

*On Thursday, Oct. 20, a resident of the 14000 Block of Hawthorn Ct. reported that after conversing with an unknown person online they sent explicit photos of themselves to the potential suitor. The unknown person then printed defaming messages on the photos and threatened to release it to the public to extort money out of the resident.