The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Jan. 26, through Wednesday, Feb. 1. The reports include eight vehicle collisions.
*On Thursday, Jan. 26, deputies responded to Shea Boulevard and Eagle Mountain Parkway. Two vehicles were involved in a non-injury vehicle collision when one driver failed to safely operate their manual transmission vehicle, causing it to roll backward into the vehicle parked behind them.
*On Thursday, Jan. 26, deputies responded to the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where criminal charges were submitted against a town resident when they sent text messages to their ex-husband in violation of a previously obtained protection order.
*On Thursday, Jan. 26, deputies responded to Shea Boulevard and SR87 (Beeline Highway) for a vehicle collision. Three vehicles were involved in a chain reaction collision when one driver failed to control his speed and rear-ended the vehicle in front of him, causing that vehicle to rear-end the third vehicle in the line. No injuries resulted from this collision.
*On Thursday, Jan. 26, deputies responded to Saguaro Boulevard and La Montana Drive where two drivers were involved in a minor-injury vehicle collision when both drivers failed to yield to the other after stopping at a stop sign.
*On Thursday, Jan. 26, a resident of the 29600 block of 140th Place, a property developer reported that an unknown suspect(s) burglarized his residence when they trespassed into his property and stole appliances valued at approximately $6,000.
*On Thursday, Jan. 26, deputies responded to the 11800 block of Saguaro Blvd. where a bartender at a local bar reported being assaulted by an intoxicated patron when they attempted to stop the person from driving. The bartender did not wish to prosecute the matter and the patron ordered an Uber to go home.
*On Friday, Jan. 27, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Teal Drive where it was reported that a homeowner confronted landscapers with a gun in hand. After investigation, there was no evidence to prove or disprove the claim.
*On Saturday, Jan. 28, deputies responded to Saguaro and Shea boulevards for a reported hit and run vehicle collision where a motorist allegedly fled the scene after colliding with a parked car. The owner of the parked vehicle was contacted, and they did not wish to aid in prosecution.
*On Saturday, Jan. 28, deputies responded to Alamosa and Del Cambre avenues where two vehicles were involved in a non-injury vehicle collision when one driver failed to control his speed and rear-ended the vehicle in front of him.
*On Saturday, Jan. 28, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Aguilar Drive where a mother and son were involved in a domestic violence incident when the son punched a hole in the mother’s bedroom door after an argument. The mother did not wish to prosecute the matter.
*On Saturday, Jan. 28, the manager of a business in the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. reported that two unidentified suspects entered their store and stole car parts valued at approximately $500.
*On Monday, Jan. 30, deputies responded to Saguaro and El Lago boulevards where two vehicles were involved in a non-injury vehicle collision when one driver suddenly pulled into the roadway from a private drive, causing the collision.
*On Monday, Jan. 30, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard at Ledferd Lane. A driver was criminally cited for speeding when they were observed driving 25 mph over the posted speed limit.
*On Monday, Jan. 30, a resident of the 12000 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported that their ex-wife was sending them text messages and Instagram posts, in violation of a previously obtained protection order.
*On Monday, Jan. 30, a resident of the 16000 block of El Lago Blvd. reported that a male subject was looking through several parked vehicles. The male was detained and questioned. The owners of the vehicles advised nothing was removed from their vehicles. Since no probable cause for a crime was established, the male subject was released.
*On Monday, Jan. 30, a resident of the 16000 block of Desert Sage Drive reported their neighbor allegedly stole their delivered Amazon package with a total value of approximately $215.
*On Monday, Nov. 30, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at 136th Street. A driver was criminally cited for speeding when they were observed driving 26 mph over the posted speed limit.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 31, deputies responded to Saguaro Boulevard and Malta Drive where two vehicles were involved in a non-injury vehicle collision when one driver made an unsafe turn and struck the other vehicle, causing it to spin before coming to rest.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 31, deputies responded to Marathon and Aspen drives where a driver reported that they collided into two parked cars near this location. The driver was ultimately arrested for driving under the extreme influence of alcohol.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 31, deputies responded to the 15000 block of McDowell Mountain Road. It was reported that a middle school student assaulted another middle schooler, following a game of dodgeball, by punching them twice with a closed fist. The parents of the assaulted student did not wish to prosecute the matter.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 31, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. where it was reported that a theater student made a threat to shoot their teacher in text messages with friends. A parent saw the text messages and reported the matter to the school. The teacher did not wish to prosecute the matter.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 31, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Del Cambre Ave. where Town staff reported that two juveniles damaged a stone wall at the Four Peaks Park.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 1, deputies made a traffic stop in the 16000 block of Ave of the Fountains. A driver was pulled over for failing to yield from a private driveway. During the traffic stop, it was found that the driver had an active misdemeanor warrant for their arrest. The driver was arrested and they later posted bond with the town court.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 1, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Valloroso Drive where a female suspect was arrested and booked into jail for violating their ex-husband’s protection order on several occasions.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 1, a resident of the 17000 Block of Oro Grande Drive reported an unknown suspect(s) fired approximately five shots in a residential neighborhood. No persons were injured from this act.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 1, deputies made a traffic stop on Saguaro Boulevard at Desert Vista. A driver was pulled over for speeding. During the traffic investigation, it was found that the driver had an outstanding DUI warrant for their arrest. The driver was arrested and booked for their warrant.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 1, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Indigo Drive where a Lyft driver found drugs and paraphernalia in their vehicle after they provided a transport service of an unidentified couple to Sky Harbor airport. The items were impounded for destruction.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 1, a resident of the 16000 block of Avenue of the Fountains reported that sometime in the past six months, an unknown suspect(s) unlawfully entered their home and stole a set of silverware valued at approximately $8,000.