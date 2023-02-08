The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Jan. 26, through Wednesday, Feb. 1. The reports include eight vehicle collisions.

*On Thursday, Jan. 26, deputies responded to Shea Boulevard and Eagle Mountain Parkway. Two vehicles were involved in a non-injury vehicle collision when one driver failed to safely operate their manual transmission vehicle, causing it to roll backward into the vehicle parked behind them.