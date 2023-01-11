The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Dec. 29, through Wednesday, Jan. 4.

*On Thursday, Dec. 29, deputies responded to Thistle and Chicory drives where a driver was involved in a single-vehicle non-injury collision when they collided with a parked car. The driver was later arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following the crash investigation.