The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office District 7 substation in Fountain Hills reported deputies responded to the following calls during the week from Thursday, Dec. 29, through Wednesday, Jan. 4.
*On Thursday, Dec. 29, deputies responded to Thistle and Chicory drives where a driver was involved in a single-vehicle non-injury collision when they collided with a parked car. The driver was later arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following the crash investigation.
*On Thursday, Dec. 29, deputies responded to the 12800 block of Saguaro Blvd. where it was reported that the driver of an unidentified vehicle collided with a parked car and fled the scene without leaving their information.
*On Thursday, Dec. 29, a resident of the 11600 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported an unidentified suspect(s) attempted to use their debit card information to make unauthorized purchases. Both purchase attempts were declined by the bank.
*On Friday, Dec. 30, deputies responded to the 11800 block of Saguaro Blvd. where a motorist was involved in a single-vehicle non-injury collision. They collided into a pillar at a local business. The driver was later arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following the crash investigation.
*On Friday, Dec. 30, a resident of the 14800 block of El Sobrante Ave. reported being scammed out of $800 when they attempted to purchase football tickets through an online item exchange marketplace.
*On Saturday, Dec. 31, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Arista Lane. A driver was criminally cited when they were stopped for driving 29 mph over the posted speed limit.
*On Saturday, Dec. 31, deputies responded to the 16800 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported an unidentified female stole several items from a local business and left without paying. The total value of the property was approximately $700.
*On Saturday, Dec. 31, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. where it was reported that two unknown males stole a generator, valued at $499 dollars, from a local business and fled the scene without paying.
*On Saturday, Dec. 31, deputies responded to the 10400 block of Demaret Dr. where an unidentified suspect struck a mailbox with their vehicle and fled the scene without leaving their information.
*On Saturday, Dec. 31, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Salida Dr. where a resident was criminally cited for shooting aerial fireworks. The remnants of the fireworks landed in the neighbor’s yard.
*On Saturday, Dec. 31, deputies responded to the 13700 block of Fountain Hills Blvd. An employee at a local business stepped outside to help a customer. While doing so, an unidentified female stole items from inside the business and left without paying.
*On Sunday, Jan. 1, deputies responded to Shea and Saguaro boulevards where a driver collided with another vehicle when they failed to stop for a red light. The driver was cited for failing to stop at a red light. The collision resulted in only minor injuries.
*On Monday, Jan. 2, deputies responded to Palisades and Golden Eagle boulevards. A motorist alleged that a black Tesla collided with the rear of her vehicle. The driver then followed the Tesla to their home. There was insufficient evidence to determine that a collision occurred.
*On Monday, Jan. 2, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. where they arrested the driver of a Dodge truck who was believed to be involved in a previously reported commercial burglary. The suspect was also booked into jail on several outstanding warrants for their arrest.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 3, a resident of the 15200 block of Palomino Blvd. reported that an unknown suspect pretended to be an agent with a bank and defrauded them out of approximately $12,000 by using their account to make various purchases throughout Arizona.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 3, deputies responded to the 17000 block of Grande Blvd. where it was reported that a suspect shot at several vehicles while driving along Grande Boulevard. Law enforcement engaged the suspect in a vehicle pursuit through Fountain Hills. During the pursuit, the suspect struck a utility box, which affected power to several businesses. The suspect was ultimately arrested near Shea and Saguaro boulevards and was booked into jail.
*On Tuesday, Jan. 3, deputies received a report that a Town council member had received an email they perceived to be threatening in nature. The sender threatened to reveal past transgressions if the councilmember did not vote a certain way.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 4, deputies made a traffic stop on Shea Boulevard at Arista Lane. A driver was criminally cited for driving 50 mph over the posted speed limit.
*On Wednesday, Jan. 4, deputies responded to the 15600 block of Richwood Ave. It was reported that an elderly patient with memory loss problems walked away from a care facility and was missing. The patient was ultimately located at the Thompson Peak Trailhead and was sent to a hospital for evaluation. The patient did not sustain any injuries.